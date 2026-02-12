Zach Werenski vs. Elvis Merzļikins: How To Watch, Future Schedule & More

The 2026 Men's Olympic Hockey tournament kicked off on Wednesday with a bang, with Slovakia upsetting Finland, and Italy giving Sweden a scare in their opening game. This is going to be a wild tournament.
Today, the United States takes on Latvia in both countries' first preliminary-round game. Is there a better way to kick it off than to pit two Columbus Blue Jackets teammates against one another? Probably not.
Let's take a look at both countries' upcoming schedules and how to watch.
United States
Today - February 12th - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena
February 14th - Saturday - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena
February 15th - Sunday - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena
Other Potential Games For The United States
Latvia
Today - February 12th - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena
February 14th - Saturday - Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena
February 15th - Sunday - Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena
Other Potential Games For Latvia - To Be Determined
Stay with THN - Columbus for all of the Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzļikins Olympic coverage.
