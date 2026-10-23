Dmitri Voronkov Trade Scenarios: St. Louis Blues

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 1:00 PM
With the rumors that the Columbus Blue Jackets are shopping Dmitri Voronkov, we thought we'd go ahead and rip the band-aid off and start looking at possible teams to trade him to and the returns.
Just yesterday, Pierre LeBrun posted on X that teams are calling about Voronkov. He is also expected to be scratched in the next game on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 230lb forward has only two points this season while averaging 11:44 of ice time. Although he's been noticeably quicker this season, he still doesn't quite seem the same as he did in the last few seasons.
Through his first 211 games, Voronkov has scored 58 goals and totaled 113 points. 21 of his goals have been power-play goals. The thought was that bringing in Val Nichushkin could jump-start Voronkov. Neither has put up many points, but their line was arguably the best against Toronto on Tuesday night.
Let's take a look at trade scenario number 1 for Dmitri Voronkov.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS RECEIVE:
- Alexey Toropchenko (RW/LW - $2.5M Cap Hit through 2027-28)
- 2027 2nd-Round Draft Pick
Why The 2nd Round Pick?
- St. Louis pays a premium asset to acquire a 6-foot-5, 240-pound middle-six winger with 20-goal upside who can add secondary scoring to their middle six.
- Waddell gets a valuable early-to-mid Day 2 draft pick to keep restocking assets while giving Bowness a plug-and-play roster piece.
ST. LOUIS BLUES RECEIVE:
- Dmitri Voronkov (LW/C - $4.175M Cap Hit through 2026-27)
Who is Alexey Toropchenko?
- Drafted 113th overall in 2017.
- 325 NHL Games - 34g-37a-71p.
- 6-foot-6, 227 lbs.
- 1 Game Played in 26-27 - Currently sidelined due to injury. Expected back in the next two weeks.
Why Toropchenko?
- Toropchenko is a textbook Rick Bowness player—a big, fast, north-south checking winger who excels in penalty-killing and heavy, responsible defensive zone coverage. He provides the high-motor depth accountability Bowness favors in his bottom-six structure without requiring offensive shelter.
- Voronkov’s inconsistent tracking back and tendency toward defensive-zone lapses don't always align with Bowness’s strict play-without-the-puck expectations, making him a prime candidate for Waddell to move for assets that fit the coaching staff's vision.
Financials
- Moving Voronkov’s $4.175 million cap hit in exchange for Toropchenko’s $2.5 million cap hit frees up nearly $1.67 million in cap space.
- Toropchenko remains signed through the 2027–28 season at a very manageable number, giving Waddell locked-in depth cost certainty. Meanwhile, Voronkov’s contract expires after the 2026–27 season, where he would command a higher raise with arbitration rights.
What do you think about this return for Dmitri Voronkov?
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Saturday to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.
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