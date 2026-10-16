Zach Werenski Addresses Rick Bowness, Mathieu Olivier, & More In Wednesday Radio Interview

Werenski says, "Yeah, I understand where he's coming from. It's 6-1 in our own building, a little bit embarrassing. I felt like we played hard, but like I said, it's these self-lapses that cause us to lose games right now, and last night I felt like that was it. We were fine, and the next thing you know were taking these stick penalties, and we're giving them 15 minutes of power-play time, and they made us pay. Our penalty kill definitely has to come through, and we have to dig deep and bear down and kill some of those off. But a lot of it is unnecessary penalties we're taking. At the end of the day, we have to rise up and challenge ourselves to be better. It's been inconsistent to start the year, and we're a better hockey team than what we've shown. So it's on us as players to regroup and get ready for Saturday."