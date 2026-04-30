Dallas Stars Game 6 Line Combinations vs Minnesota Wild

Stars fight for survival needing even-strength breakthroughs. Key line shuffles aim to spark their dormant bottom six and avoid elimination.
It is a win-or-go-home scenario for the Dallas Stars on Thursday as they head to Minnesota to face the Minnesota Wild, needing victories in the final two games to overcome a 3-2 series deficit.
There is some reason for optimism as historically, Dallas has performed well in Minnesota during the playoffs, holding a 5-3-0 road record against the Wild all-time. Looking more broadly, over their last six postseason runs dating back to 2019, the Stars have played 14 Game 6s and posted an 8-6 record, showing an ability to respond in elimination situations.
Still, improvement will need to come from throughout the lineup. Dallas has received little production from its bottom six, with captain Jamie Benn, along with forwards Justin Hryckowian and Sam Steel, and contributions from the blue line all limited. That group has combined for just one point in the series, a lone assist from Hryckowian.
If the Stars are going to push this series to a decisive Game 7, depth scoring and a breakthrough at even strength will be essential in what looms as their biggest game of the season.
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Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Minnesota (Game 6)
Hryckowian - Johnston - Rantanen
Robertson - Duchene - Bourque
Steel - Hyry - Benn
Back - Faksa - Blackwell
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Bichsel - Myers
Oettinger
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