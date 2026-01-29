Line Combinations: Stars at Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars are starting to regain their identity, winning three of their last four games after a brutal stretch in which they dropped 10 of 12. During this recent surge, their offense has steadied with 13 goals scored while the defense has tightened up, allowing just eight.
Much of the turnaround has been fueled by renewed production from Matt Duchene, who has shaken off early-season struggles tied to a concussion and scored three goals over his last two games, and by the continued rise of Justin Hryckowian, whose perseverance has earned him a regular role and even time on the top line.
With contributions coming from throughout the lineup and trade rumors swirling about possible reinforcements, Dallas appears to be climbing out of its slump at the right time.
That momentum will be tested on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights, one of the Western Conference’s elite teams despite a recent skid of four losses in five games. Vegas still boasts elite firepower led by Jack Eichel and a red-hot Mark Stone, along with enviable depth up and down the lineup and a strong defensive core.
In net, Jake Oettinger is expected to start for Dallas, where he has historically fared well against Vegas, while Adin Hill is projected for the Golden Knights. With both teams eager to reestablish consistency and momentum, this matchup shapes up as a critical measuring stick for the Stars’ resurgence.
Hryckowian - Johnston - Rantanen
Robertson - Hintz - Bourque
Steel - Duchene - Benn
Back - Faksa - Erne
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Capobianco - Petrovic
Oettinger
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.