Stars Aim To Hold Up Winning Streak vs. Slumping Golden Knights

These incremental improvements are encouraging as Dallas attempts to climb out of the hole created by their recent slump, during which they lost ten of 12 games before their recent surge.
However, their next challenge will be formidable in a tough road matchup against one of the West’s elite teams, the Vegas Golden Knights. As the Stars strive to regain their footing in the divisional race, the Golden Knights are looking to rebound themselves, despite currently sitting atop the Pacific Division with a 25-14-13 record. Vegas has stumbled recently, losing four of their last five games, making this a crucial matchup for both sides as each seeks to regain momentum.
The Dallas Stars offense has made a major resurgence, with eight different skaters scoring during their four-game hot streak. Several players have notably bounced back, most prominently Matt Duchene and Justin Hryckowian, though each has excelled in different ways.
Duchene, who led the Stars in scoring last season, faced skepticism this year as some questioned whether the 35-year-old was beginning to decline. Through his first 26 games, he tallied just four goals and 11 assists for 15 points. However, Duchene revealed he was returning from a concussion that affected his early-season performance and needed time to readjust to the ice.
Over the past two games, he’s shown signs of his former self, scoring a goal against the Blues last Friday and adding two more goals in Tuesday’s rematch in St. Louis. With Duchene back in form, the Stars’ offense could be poised to produce at a high level once again.
Hryckowian’s story is one of perseverance as the 24-year-old undrafted forward from Northeastern fought for every opportunity in his career. After finishing college, he earned a contract with the Texas Stars and quickly proved himself, recording 22 goals and 38 assists for 60 points in 67 AHL games. He earned an NHL call-up, appearing in five games with one assist.
This season, Hryckowian has carved out a spot on Dallas’ main roster, providing solid depth as a middle- to bottom-six forward. He has eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 52 games and has even seen time on the top line with Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen. Hryckowian had a standout performance against the Bruins last Tuesday, scoring a goal and adding two assists. With his top-line opportunity, he could deliver more game-changing performances.
Both Duchene and Hryckowian are helping fuel the Stars’ turnaround, supported by a defense that has also stepped up. Dallas could further bolster its roster, with trade rumors pointing to a potential addition of a top-four defenseman and a top- or middle-six forward to sustain their red-hot offense.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
The depth is impressive, featuring 100-point scorer Mitch Marner at center, sharpshooter Pavel Dorofeyev on the second line, and an elite third line of Tomas Hertl, Ivan Barbashev, and Keegan Kolesar forming one of the NHL’s most dangerous bottom-six units.
On defense, Vegas boasts top-tier talent in Shea Theodore, Noah Hanifin, and recent acquisition Rasmus Andersson. While the Golden Knights have hit a minor skid, they remain a formidable opponent and should not be underestimated.
Dallas: Jake Oettinger Expected (19-10-4 record, 2.71 GAA, .900 SV% | VS VGK: 6-2-2 record, 2.33 GAA, .917 SV% in ten games)
Vegas: Adin Hill Expected (3-2-2 record, 3.53 GAA, .855 SV% | VS DAL: 3-4-1 record, 2.88 GAA, .908 SV% in eight games)
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.