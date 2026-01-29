Stars Aim To Hold Up Winning Streak vs. Slumping Golden Knights

However, their next challenge will be formidable in a tough road matchup against one of the West’s elite teams, the Vegas Golden Knights. As the Stars strive to regain their footing in the divisional race, the Golden Knights are looking to rebound themselves, despite currently sitting atop the Pacific Division with a 25-14-13 record. Vegas has stumbled recently, losing four of their last five games, making this a crucial matchup for both sides as each seeks to regain momentum.