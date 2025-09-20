Players to Watch for First Pre-Season Game

The Dallas Stars have their first pre-season game of the season tonight against the St Louis Blues. There were a lot of changes for the Stars from roster to the coaching staff, and like every training camp, there is room for someone to make an impression on why they should crack the NHL lineup.

Head coach, Glen Gulutzan, has also stated that players like Nils Lunkdvist and Mavrik Bourque will get a fresh start to make a new impression and possibly find a new role they did not have under the former coaching staff.

Here is the following line up for tonight's game:

Two players to watch for who are strong possibilities to get an NHL shot this seasons are Arttu Hyry and Justin Hyrckowian who were both called up last season. Both players played five games with the Stars last season and each recorded one assist. Hyry made a big impression with a 68% face-off win percentage.

Adam Erne is joining training camp on a professional try-out. Erne was drafted 33rd overall in 2013, he played not the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, and Edmonton Oilers. Although Erne has not played an NHL game since the 2023-24 season, he tallied 91 points in 379 games.

On defense, the name to watch for is Trey Taylor. Taylor played three years at Clarkson University, where he joined the Texas Stars after his college season ended. In his time at Clarkson, he won Howie's Best Defenseman award. He made a big impression in Cedar Park and signed a contract with the Stars during the off-season.

Also on the blue line, Alexander Petrovic could be in the running to make the NHL roster. For the past two playoff runs, he has been called up as the trusty steed to play instead of players who had been playing in Dallas all season. Is now his chance to earn a permanent role in the NHL after a several-year hiatus? Vladislav Kolyachonok was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the trade involving Matt Dumba. Kolyachonok is a left-handed defenseman with 91 NHL games under his belt.

Tonight will also be a look at Radek Faksa after his year hiatus, with the Blues and the first look at off-season acquisition, Nathan Bastian, who was picked up as a free agent. Faksa and Bastian will be joined with Oskar Back, Colin Blackwell and Sam Steel. All of which will be playing together or fighting for a fourth-line spot as well as a possible third-line promotion depending on how the lines fall this season.

