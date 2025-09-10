Dallas Stars Sign Adam Erne To Professional Try-Out

As training camp approaches, NHL teams are taking a hard look at what free agents remain as they try to fill the back-half of their roster.

The Dallas Stars have seemingly found a player of interest, signing eight season NHL veteran Adam Erne to a professional try-out contract.

Erne, 28, was limited to just 10 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers' farm squad, due to injury. In those 10 games, Erne netted a single assist.

The Michigan native last played NHL games in the 2023-24 season with the Edmonton Oilers, tallying two points (1+1) across 24 games on a first man-up basis from the minors.

Erne has collected 91 points (41+50) across 379 NHL games between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings and Oilers.

He is a former 33rd overall selection in the 2013 NHL draft by the Lightning.

