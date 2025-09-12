Season Ticket Sell Out in Dallas

For the third season in a row, the Dallas Stars have sold out their allotment for season tickets.

The Stars may not have had enough success on ice to achieve their goal of winning the Stanley Cup, but three trips in a row to the Western Conference Final has spurned a massive boost in interest for fans.

Now once again, fans must join a waiting list to be considered for any season ticket packages. Dallas branded their season ticket membership as the Victory Club several seasons ago, and have been able to capture Dallas sports fans attention with their recent success and talent on the team. In a market as sports-rich as Dallas, and as obsessed with the NFL's Cowboys, it is a testament to how good the Stars are that they continue to be as popular of an event as they have been.

While last year's Western Conference final ended in heartbreaking fashion at home, the Stars have made a few key changes in the off-season, most notably with the departure of head coach Pete DeBoer and his replacement Glen Gulutzan coming in from the Oilers. The acquisition and signing of Mikko Rantanen last season gave Dallas one of the top superstars in the league, and the national television schedule reflects the team's popularity with 16 selected games.

The Stars have had undeniable success on the ice that makes games exciting and worth going to, and with their team positioned for years of success to come, it seems hard to think there will be any less interest in season ticket memberships in the near future.

