Wild GM Has High Praise for Stars Forward

Jason Robertson has been in the headlines all off-season for a multitude of reasons from being trade bait to having high expectations, and now Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin has lauded his praises recently on the DLLS podcast.

Guerin, who played three seasons for the Stars in the early 2000s, talked about the upcoming Olympics and his role with the management for Team USA. Robertson was left off the roster for the Americans for the Four Nations Face-Off after having a poor start to the previous season, but can still cement his place on the world's biggest stage with a good first half of this season.

Guerin said he had an open and honest conversation about where Robertson's game was before the Four Nations, and that Robertson handled the situation really well. He also acknowledged that he is still one of the more talented forwards in the league.

Robertson not only has the Olympics on his mind this season, as he is due for a new contract after the year is over. The Stars are in a questionable position of having cap space to accommodate his new contract demand, so there has been constant speculation of whether the team would trade him if they couldn't sign him. Stars GM Jim Nill will surely do everything possible to make that happen, but nothing is a guarantee in the NHL.

When training camp begins on Sept. 18, Robertson will be fully healthy, something he could not say last year when he missed almost the entire run-up to the regular season opener after having surgery. From past experience, it seems like Robertson needs a long runway of time to get into a zone where he looks like the elite 100-point scorer that he was a few seasons ago.

