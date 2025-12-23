Stars Head North to Face Red-Hot Red Wings in Pre-Holiday Showdown

In their final game before the holiday break, the Dallas Stars head north to face the red-hot Detroit Red Wings, who have earned points in 10 of their last 12 contests. The Stars will face a stiff challenge, as Detroit will have home-ice advantage and will be looking to maintain their momentum.

Dallas, sitting just behind the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL’s best record, boasts an impressive 25-7-5 mark and has won 18 of their last 23 games. This matchup marks the 274th meeting between the two franchises and carries significance for both teams, with the Stars aiming to close in on the top-seeded Avalanche and the Red Wings looking to preserve their two-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning atop the Atlantic Division.

Lineup Storylines

During the Stars’ recent scorching 23-game stretch, five different players have recorded 20 or more points, underscoring the team’s impressive offensive depth. Dallas’ top six has been especially dangerous, led by the dynamic pairing of Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz.

Robertson has been outstanding over that span, tallying 20 goals and 11 assists for 31 points in 23 games, while Hintz has added nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points. They have recently been joined by 23-year-old Mavrik Bourque, who has adapted quickly to his new role and enters the matchup with points in two straight games since joining the already potent line.

Dallas’ other top line has been just as productive, with Mikko Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston continuing to make their presence felt with the duo recording 29 and 24 points over the 23-game stretch respectively.

On the blue line, Miro Heiskanen has once again established himself as one of the league’s elite defensemen, averaging a point per game over that span while logging a heavy 26 minutes per night. Heiskanen will be matched up against another top defender in Detroit’s Moritz Seider, who has been providing an unexpected offensive boost and continues to shine with 11 points in his last 12 games.

Detroit has been surging with balanced contributions across the lineup, highlighted by a 12-game stretch in which the second line has found its groove, led by Andrew Copp’s 11 points in 10 games and Alex DeBrincat’s 14 points in 11 contests. With Patrick Kane sidelined by injury, AHL call-up John Leonard has filled in effectively, posting points in three of four games, keeping that unit dangerous regardless of Kane’s return.

The top line has produced efficiently without being overused, as Emmitt Finnie and captain Dylan Larkin each have seven points during the run. Although most of the roster has delivered, offensive struggles persist in parts of the bottom six, particularly for Nate Danielson, though there is optimism he can rebound with Mason Appleton back alongside him on the third line.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DAL ML (-128) | DET ML (+105)

DAL -1.5 (+180) | DET +1.5 (-222)

O/U 6.5 Goals

The Red Wings earned a 6-4 victory over the Stars last April, ending a long stretch of dominance by Dallas, which had won 14 of the previous 17 meetings against Detroit. Offense has been the key factor for the Stars in this matchup, as they have scored four or more goals in seven of the last eight games against the Red Wings, including a streak of five straight games reaching that mark. Dallas has consistently found ways to break down the Detroit defense, making the Red Wings’ best path to success generating offense of their own, as they did in their most recent win.

For Dallas, Mikko Rantanen has been a constant threat against the Red Wings, collecting 20 points, including two goals and 18 assists, in his last 13 games versus Detroit, with six multi-point performances. With key stars expected to lead their teams, this matchup promises to be an exciting and competitive contest. For Detroit, the offensive push often starts with captain Dylan Larkin, who has been excellent against the Stars, recording points in eight straight games and totaling five goals and five assists for ten points.

Goalie Matchup

Dallas: Casey DeSmith (Season: 9-1-3 record, 2.20 GAA, .920 SV% | VS DET: 1-1-3 record, 3.73 GAA, .877 in five games)

Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 11-7-1 record, 3.01 GAA, .892 SV% | VS DAL: 6-9-3 record, 2.75 GAA, .917 SV% in 19 games)

