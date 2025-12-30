Breakouts and Lessons Learned: Stars Prospects Shine At World Juniors

The Dallas Stars remain a serious Stanley Cup contender as they aim to finally get past the obstacle that has stopped them in the Western Conference Finals for three straight seasons. Sitting just behind the Colorado Avalanche as one of the NHL’s most dominant teams, Dallas boasts an impressive 25-7-7 record, strong enough to make fans almost forget the organization’s elite talent still developing in the minors. Several of those top prospects are currently showcasing their skills at the World Junior Championships, which are nearing the end of the preliminary round.

The World Juniors consistently provide NHL fans with an exciting preview of the league’s future stars, testing young players on a major international stage early in their careers. Below, we’ll take a look at how the Stars’ prospects have performed so far, highlighting who has made a strong impression and who has yet to leave a mark.

Emil Hemming, RW/LW — Finland

Dallas’ 2024 first-round pick has made a major impact for Finland this tournament, with the 19-year-old emerging as a difference-maker thanks to several clutch performances. Hemming has scored three goals in three games, highlighted by a dramatic game-tying goal in the final seconds against Czechia. Although Finland ultimately fell in overtime, that late goal stands out as one of the most memorable moments of Hemming’s young career.

He followed that up with another strong showing against Latvia, recording two goals in Finland’s dominant 8–0 victory. Hemming is now tied for the team lead in goals and has taken on a leadership role as one of Finland’s assistant captains. His breakout performance has Stars fans eager to see whether he can carry this momentum forward when he returns to the AHL with the Texas Stars. If his development continues on this trajectory, Hemming’s timeline could accelerate, potentially earning him an opportunity with the Stars’ main roster as early as next season. Hemming will face his toughest challenge yet on Wednesday, when Finland squares off against an unbeaten Canadian squad.

Atte Joki, C — Finland

Hemming has been playing alongside a future Stars teammate in Dallas’s recent fifth-round pick, Atte Joki. The 18-year-old center has been used in a limited depth role, dressing for Finland’s tournament opener against Denmark, where he recorded a penalty and a shot on goal, but has not seen any ice time since. Despite the limited action, the tournament still provides a valuable learning opportunity, allowing him to gain experience by observing older, more established teammates. Still young, he will be eligible to return for next year’s tournament and can use this year as a building block in his development. A similar situation applies to another Stars prospect as well.

Måns Goos, G — Sweden

The 18-year-old has also seen little game action as Goos is currently Sweden's third goaltender and will likely remain on the sidelines barring an injury. Even so, Dallas’s 2025 fifth-round selection is still early in his development and has plenty of runway ahead. Simply being part of the tournament provides a worthwhile experience, giving him the chance to learn by watching and working alongside more seasoned teammates. Those insights can be carried back to Färjestad BK in Sweden as he continues to refine his game and progress as a player.

