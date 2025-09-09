Dallas Stars Forward Could Get Second Chance

Everyone loves a good second chance or redemption story, especially in sports. The idea of a new beginning, perhaps after a mistake or hardships or something that a person has to overcome. Now for Dallas Stars forward, Mavrik Bourque, this upcoming season is not a second chance or a story of him overcoming some tangible thing, per se.

Craig Ludwig of DLLS said it best, Bourque is getting a second chance at a first impression due to the coaching change after his first year in the NHL. Now everyone knows that not all first-round picks immediately make an impact, sometimes it takes years to develop their skills into what it takes to play in the big leagues and sometimes it takes even longer once they are in the big leagues. And for some, it just never pans out.

However, for the 23 year-old, it seemed as though the pressure was even higher after his production in the American Hockey League, winning the Les Cunningham Award for the AHL's Most Valuable Player and the John B. Sollenberger Trophy for the AHL's Scoring Champion. Bourque would have all the talent surrounding him, including Logan Stankoven, who also tore through the AHL before getting called up the season before.

Unfortunately, the depth of the stacked Stars team would prove to be a hurdle for Bourque, who hadn't quite figured out the speed of the NHL enough to solidify a top nine spot, leaving him to play a different role on the fourth line. Bourque spoke with the members of DLLS about his frustrations with his game last season and when he felt like he finally got going, which was before the Four Nations tournament.

Bourque said that he did not feel like he was playing to be productive, but almost as if he was playing to not make a mistake. Despite being scratched for almost the entirety of the playoffs, Bourque expressed that he did not feel like the former head coach, Pete DeBoer, did not trust him. This off-season, Bourque switched agents, a move that likely indicates the young Star is betting on himself in a contract year.

Ludwig asked Bourque about the differences between playing center and wing, Bourque stated he preferred center due to the responsibility and access to the middle of the ice, but also said he was not opposed to playing wing on his off-hand. He spoke about once you cut across, the ice is open and he mentioned how Mikko Rantanen does really well on his off-hand for the same reason. Obviously, there are a lot of question marks surroundig new head coach, Glen Gulutzan's, system and how he will construct the lineup, but the Stars appear to be thin on the left side at the moment, which could give Bourque a chance to prove himself in a top-six capacity.

Only time will tell as the season fast approaches. Training camp is later this month and the season opener is a little over a month away.

