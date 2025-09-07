Stars Goalie is One Game Away from History

When the season begins in early October, Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger will be a mere one win away from making history for his country.

At the 149 win mark in his 251 career games, Oettinger is one win from setting the new benchmark for fewest games played to reach the 150 win mark in American-born goaltender history.

Currently, the mark is set at 258 games by Frank Brimsek, who did it nine games quicker than the current second place mark from Ryan Miller. That means Oettinger technically has six games to set the new record, although if it took six games for Oettinger to get the Stars first win, the record will be the least of his worries.

Oettinger has set himself up as one of the best goaltenders in the league year in and year out and barring an injury, Oettinger is a lock for the U.S. team for the upcoming Olympics. His year this season before February could be the make-or-break effort to become the starting goaltender heading into the first Olympic games with NHL players since 2014. He will have fierce competition with Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, who is fresh off a Vezina Trophy, but Oettinger could play his way into the starter's crease with a good season.

Dallas plays in Winnipeg to open the season, which will be a battle between those two U.S. goaltenders, as well as a second round playoff rematch. Oettinger will need to be sharp early with three divisional matchups in a row, all against playoff teams, to start the year.

