Dallas Stars Players Receive Surprise Gifts From Country Music Superstar

Country star Ella Langley rewards the Dallas Stars' fandom with personalized gifts after their viral anthem adoption. A surprising musical connection unfolds.
On Friday, the Dallas Stars got an unexpected and memorable surprise Friday, courtesy of rising country music star Ella Langley.
When players arrived at the rink, they were greeted with custom Ella Langley themed merchandise, a gift sent directly from the artist herself. The gesture was a response to a viral moment earlier in the season that saw several Stars players proudly embrace their fandom.
The buzz began when forward Matt Duchene organized a team photo featuring players wearing Langley themed shirts, dubbing themselves as part of her fan group “Ella’s Fellas.” The image quickly spread across social media, highlighting the team’s admiration for the country singer.
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That connection only grew stronger as the Stars adopted Langley’s hit song Choosin' Texas as their go-to locker room anthem after wins. As the tradition caught on, fans began to wonder if Langley herself had noticed the NHL team’s support.
On Friday, that question was answered as players reacted enthusiastically to the personalized gear and shared a thank you message to Langley in a video, further cementing the lighthearted bond between the artist and the team.
Langley’s music has been gaining significant traction in recent weeks. “Choosin' Texas” has climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, while her latest album Dandelion continues to perform strongly. Tracks like Be Her, Loving Life Again, and the title track Dandelion have all landed on the charts, further boosting her recent rise to stardom.
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