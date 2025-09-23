First Cuts Made Before Stars Second Preseason Game

Now that training camp is over and the first preseason game is under their belt, the Dallas Stars have made the first cut of the year before their second game against the Minnesota Wild.

Five players have been sent to their respective junior leagues, and one player was released from his AHL try-out contract.

Charlie Paquette heads to the Guelph Storm of the OHL and Dawson Sharkey goes east to the QMJHL with the Newfounland Regiment. Out west, Brandon Gorzynski and Cameron Schmidt go to the WHL, to the Calgary Hitmen and Vancouver Giants, respectively, while Niilopekka Muhonen is loaned to the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Stars will continue making cuts throughout the preseason, but the first round usually consists of players who were never necessarily going to make the team but the organization wanted to get acclimated to what it is like playing and practicing with NHL-level players.

Now, for the players that remain, it means the Stars are presenting them more opportunities to make a case for themselves to either stay in Dallas or put their name at the top of the short-list to get called up first if there is an injury or other circumstance.

The Stars play the Wild Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.

