College And Junior Teams Stars Fans Must Follow In 2025-26

While the 2025-26 season about to rear its head in just a few weeks, the junior hockey season has already commenced in the QMJHL.

The Stars may not have the NHL's best prospect pool, with EliteProspects ranking the team as the 29th best in the league this summer, there remain some interesting players that Dallas Stars fans should keep track of.

OHL

Emil Hemming, F, Barrie Colts

Charlie Paquette, F, Guelph Storm

The OHL is home to the Stars most notable prospect in 2024 first rounder Emil Hemming, Hemming, 19, will look to improve upon a rough rookie campaign where he scored just 48 points overr 60 games.

The league is also home to recent seventh round pick Charlie Paqeutte, who had a breakout 70-point season after once being possed over. Now an overager, the punishing forward will look to truly dominate both physically and on the scoresheet in his one final hurrah before turning pro.

WHL

Cameron Schmidt, F, Vancouver Giants

Brandon Gorzynski, F, Calgary Hitmen

Niilopekka Muhonen, D, Medicine Hat Tigers

The WHL is the league home to the greatest amount of Stars prospects, but also their most intruiging, recent third rounder Cameron Schmidt. Schmidt, 18, dominated the WHL with 78 points over 61 games. His goal for next season should be to get considered for the Canadian world juniors team and perhaps eclipse the 100-point threshold.

The other two Stars prospects in the 'Dub' are solid as well. Niilopekka Muhonen is coming off helping the Medicine Hat Tigers win a WHL championship and make the finals of the ever prestigious Memorial Cup. Muhonen was a defensive anchor, and so his goal this year is to see further growth and confidence offensively. Meanwhile, Gorzynski, who was taken in the fourth round showed flashes of interesting tools and skill, but hadn't put it all together production-wise with just 42 points.

QMJHL

Dawson Sharkey, F, Newfoundland Regiment

Dawson Sharkey was among the Stars' 2025 class, taken in the sixth round after a solid 39 point season, albeit as a re-entry. Next up is to prove he can be a point producer, as Sharkey has been a clutch depth scorer at the QMJHL level but upside-wise mostly shows as a depth forward for the future as of right now.

BCHL

Sebastian Bradshaw, F, Langley Rivermen

Taken in the seventh round in 2023, Sebastian Bradshaw is the Stars lone player in the BCHL, where he's struggled to get his footing, the University of Newhampshire commit for 2026-27 had just 17 points (7+9) over 52 games last season. As an overager, this is the season to prove he can dominate at this level and if he can, Bradshaw may have pro upside.

USHL

William Samuelsson, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Much like Bradshaw above, Samuelsson has struggled in his respectively league, only netting 22 points in his rookie USHL season last year. Also as an overager, it'll be imperitive for the second-generation NHL draft pick to dominate at this level to maintain pro level upside.

NCAA

Aram Minnetian, D, Boston College

George Fegaras, D, Cornell University

Things are trending upwards for the Stars two collegiate prospects.

Aram Minnetian, the 2023 fourth rounder, found his footing in his second season with Boston College, netting 15 points as a teenager and representing Team USA at the World Juniors with two points in six games. Wiuth Eamon Powell ahead of him gone, Minnetian should get bonafide first pair minutes, and hopefully a bump in production because of it.

Meanwhile George Fegaras has made strides in his second NCAA season with Cornell, netting 14 points through 30. If he can continue to harness the offensive side of his game while continuing to improve in his own zone, Fegaras could go pro as soon as next season should he really find his game and confidence this year.

