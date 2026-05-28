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Former Stars Forward, Hockey Legend Claude Lemieux Passes Away At 60

Jake Tye
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Jake Tye
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Updated at May 28, 2026, 21:17
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The Dallas Stars organization remembers the four-time Stanley Cup champion who finished his legendary career in Dallas.

The Dallas Stars joined the rest of the hockey world in mourning Thursday following the passing of Claude Lemieux, one of the most decorated and feared playoff performers in NHL history. The former Stars forward passed at 60 years old after a battling with mental health challenges.

The Stars wasted no time paying tribute on social media Thursday, releasing a heartfelt statement: "The Dallas Stars organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Stars alum and NHL great Claude Lemieux. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Lemieux family."

In January 2003, the Phoenix Coyotes traded Lemieux to the Stars for Scott Pellerin and a conditional draft pick. He appeared in 32 games with Dallas, scoring a pair of goals, before season-ending injuries contributed to his decision to retire from the NHL at age 37 following the 2002-03 campaign. 

Lemieux ended his NHL playing career with Dallas at the conclusion of the 2002-03 season. That 2002-03 Stars squad was a powerhouse, finishing first in the Pacific Division with a 46-17-15-4 record, and Lemieux was part of that push down the stretch. 

Coincidentally, Lemieux's connection to Dallas ran even deeper as he won his fourth and final Stanley Cup in 2000 came with the New Jersey Devils, who defeated the Stars in a six-game Final.

As Jason Robertson’s contract looms, Dallas must secure its breakout depth star. Mavrik Bourque’s versatility and affordable scoring offer a vital solution to the Stars' tightening cap crunch.
thehockeynews.comAnother RFA Challenge Awaits Dallas Following Breakout Season For Mavrik BourqueAs Jason Robertson’s contract looms, Dallas must secure its breakout depth star. Mavrik Bourque’s versatility and affordable scoring offer a vital solution to the Stars' tightening cap crunch.

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars Site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

Born in Buckingham, Quebec, Lemieux was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft. During the 1985-86 season, Lemieux broke out in a big way, recording ten goals and six assists for 16 points in 20 playoff games as he helped the Montreal Canadiens won the 1986 Stanley Cup. 

In 1994-95, his fifth and final season with the New Jersey Devils, Lemieux delivered the performance of a lifetime with 13 goals in 20 playoff games, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoff MVP and delivering New Jersey their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

The following year with Colorado, he tallied 5 goals and 7 assists in 19 games en route to a 4-0 Finals sweep over the Florida Panthers, giving the Avalanche their first championship in franchise history. He then returned to New Jersey in 1999 and was crowned a champion for a fourth and final time in June of 2000.

After his final NHL season in Dallas in 2002-03, Lemieux made one brief comeback with the San Jose Sharks in 2008-09 before retiring for good. Following his playing career, Lemieux became a player agent, negotiating 16 active contracts at the time of his passing. 

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