Jason Robertson Rejects Two Blockbuster Trades, Including Deal That Would've Landed Matthew Knies In Dallas

The Dallas superstar vetoed a massive $120 million extension in Seattle and a move to St. Louis, stalling a complex three-team swap involving Toronto’s Matthew Knies.
The Jason Robertson saga took its biggest turn yet as late Thursday night, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Dallas Stars had reached an agreement to trade the 26-year-old superstar winger to the Seattle Kraken in a blockbuster deal.
The move reportedly centered around the seventh overall pick in Friday's NHL Draft, however, the trade ultimately fell through after Robertson exercised his no-move clause, refusing to waive it for a move to Seattle.
The proposed trade was also tied to an eight-year, $120 million contract extension that would have paid Robertson $15 million annually, making him the second-highest-paid player in the NHL behind only Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov.
Seattle has been reportedly searching for a true franchise star to elevate the club back into playoff contention, and they clearly viewed Robertson as the player capable of taking them to the next level.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Dallas also had another move lined up had the trade been completed.
The Stars reportedly planned to flip the seventh overall pick acquired from Seattle to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for emerging power forward Matthew Knies. Robertson's decision to block the trade prevented both deals from becoming reality.
Robertson's refusal to accept what would have been one of the richest contracts in league history suggests money may not be the driving force behind the ongoing standoff. Instead, it could indicate that the Arcadia, California native wants to remain with a legitimate Stanley Cup contender like Dallas.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars Site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
That said, there is still uncertainty surrounding the contract negotiations themselves, with reports indicating the Stars are willing to offer approximately $12 million per season while Robertson's camp is believed to be seeking closer to $14 million annually.
Seattle wasn't the only destination Robertson declined as Daily Faceoff's Jeff Marek also reported, the Stars also presented Robertson with a proposed trade to the St. Louis Blues.
The return package reportedly would have included multiple first-round selections in this year's draft. St. Louis currently owns the 11th, 15th, 16th and 29th overall picks, but Robertson reportedly isn't interested in signing with the Blues.
The star winger is coming off one of the finest seasons of his career, recording 45 goals and 51 assists for 96 points while appearing in all 82 regular-season games.
With the NHL Draft set to begin Friday, all eyes will remain on the Stars to see if they can find a destination that works for everyone involved before the first round gets underway.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.