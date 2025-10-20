Key Defenseman Week-to-Week for Stars

In a season where depth is more key than ever to keep the Dallas Stars offense going, one of their biggest offensive threats on the blue line is now week-to-week.

Nils Lundkvist, back from a surgery that kept the Swedish defensemen out for the second half of the season last year, is once again on IR with a lower body injury that will keep him out for several games. Lundkvist was injured sometime during the second period of the home game against Vancouver, missing part of that period and the entire third. He was a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against St. Louis, but clearly the injury is a bit more involved than that.

It is another blow for Lundkvist, who was acquired from the New York Rangers for a first round draft pick several seasons ago and has seemingly faced every uphill battle since. The initial coaching regime never seemed to trust Lundkvist, and it only improved a little under Pete DeBoer. Finally, when there was a chance on the second power play after Miro Heiskanen went out for a while last year, it coincided with Lundkvist's own injury and he never got the chance to step up and step into a bigger role.

This preseason, Lundkvist seemed to shine under Gulutzan's new system and looked ready to finally break out. Getting the opportunity to pair with Thomas Harley could only add to the likelihood of finally becoming what General Manager Jim Nill saw when giving up a first round pick to acquire him. He scored a goal in the regular season opener and had three points in the first two games.

Now once again, his path forward is halted and has to be put on hold until whatever ails him can heal and allow him to get back on the ice healthy once more. There are still six more games in October, so his absence will be felt heavily even if it is only for a week or two.

Until then, both Ilya Lyubushkin and Alexander Petrovic will see the ice game after game.

