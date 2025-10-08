Dallas Stars Re-Call Hryckowian Ahead Of Opening Night, Assigns Two Players To AHL

The Dallas Stars have made more roster moves as they look to confirm their roster ahead of their opening night match versus the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow, with two AHL assignments and a call up.

Call-up: Justin Hryckowian

The Dallas Stars have added forward Justin Hryckowian from the AHL's Texas Stars. Hryckowian, 24, has five games of NHL experience with the Stars' main team, netting one point last season.

He joined the Stars organization as an undrafted free agent in 2023-24, after a three season tenue with the NCAA's Northeastern Huskies where the 5-foot-10 center/left winger netted 1`01 points over 94 games, twice named Hockey East's best defensive forward, and capping off his collegiate career with a Hobey Baker nomination.

Last season capped off his first full pro campaign, netting 60 points through 67 games, being named an AHL all star and winning the league's rookie of the year trophy.

Re-assigned to AHL: Trey Taylor, Harrison Scott

In subsequent moves, the Stars have re-assigned defenseman Trey Taylor and forward Harrison Scott to the Texas Stars.

Much like Hryckowian, Taylor and Scott joined the Stars organizations as undrafted college free agents with Taylor arriving from Clarkson and Scott coming from the University of Maine.

Taylor, 23, is coming off of a 29-point junior season in the NCAA, and is a two-time winner of the ECAC's best defensive defenseman award.

Scott, 25, notched 35 points in his senior season, helping the Maine Black Bears win the Hockey East championship.

Both Scott and Taylor will look to make similar impacts to Hryckowian in their first full pro seasons this year with Texas.

