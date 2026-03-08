Looking Back At The Blockbuster Mikko Rantanen Trade To Dallas One Year Later

This past Saturday marked one year since the blockbuster deal that sent superstar winger Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Dallas Stars on March 7, 2025. One year later, the move remains one of the most notable trades in recent NHL history and continues to shape the futures of both franchises.
At the time of the deal, Dallas made a clear push to break through their skid of falling in the Western Conference Finals as they sent Carolina a substantial package of draft capital that included a 2026 first round pick, a 2026 third round pick, a 2027 third round pick, and a 2028 first round pick in exchange for the elite Finnish winger. Shortly after the trade, Dallas solidified its commitment by signing Rantanen to an eight-year, $96 million contract extension.
From the Stars’ perspective, the early returns have been extremely promising as since arriving in Dallas, Rantanen has continued to perform at a superstar level. Across 74 regular season games with the Stars, he has recorded 25 goals and 62 assists for 87 points, becoming a central figure in Dallas’ offensive attack.
His biggest impact has come in the games that have mattered the most like during last year’s playoff run, when Rantanen delivered several clutch performances, including back to back hat tricks in the playoffs.
The most memorable moment came in Game 7 against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, when he scored a hat trick to propel Dallas into the second round. He followed that performance with another three goal outing in Game 1 of the next series. In total, Rantanen posted nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 18 playoff games during the run.
While Dallas has already seen significant on ice value from the acquisition, Carolina’s side of the trade remains more of a long term evaluation. None of the draft picks included in the deal have been used yet, making it difficult to fully measure the Hurricanes’ return at this stage.
However, the 2026 draft class is already being viewed as particularly strong by several NHL insiders. With the Stars expected to finish near the top of the standings, the first round selection Carolina owns will likely fall within the final ten picks of the round. Even so, that range could still produce notable talent.
According to early draft projections from The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari, players like Swedish winger Marcus Nordmark, Canadian center Maddox Dagenais, and Russian forward Ilia Morozov are all projected to be selected within the final five picks of the first round, where the Hurricanes will likely be picking with the Stars' first round pick.
One year after the deal, the immediate impact favors obviously favors Dallas but the true impact of this deal is still not yet known and will be felt in the years to come when the picks are made and the prospects develop.
