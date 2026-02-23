2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ferrari's February Top 64 Has Stenberg Above McKenna

The NHL's about to return from the Olympic break, which gives us the perfect chance to check in on this year's draft class.
It looked like draft experts pinned Gavin McKenna as the consensus No. 1 pick heading into the season. That is no longer the case due to an up-and-down season in college hockey and some other impressive prospects.
Ivar Stenberg earned more love for first overall after his performance at the world juniors, although he's been first on my board all season to this point. His well-rounded game and 200-foot intelligence, combined with his cerebral playmaking and skill, make him an ideal first overall candidate.
Tynan Lawrence's jump to the NCAA hasn't seen him produce at a high level, but he is generating some really good results, and his two-way game has facilitated a decent transition. If he can find the scoresheet a bit more, he could truly challenge for a top pick.
Keaton Verhoeff rounds out the race for first overall. The North Dakota defenseman is an excellent passer who escapes the forecheck and breaks the puck out with great vision.
When evaluating draft prospects, I personally value intelligence, mobility and functional physicality. Pace is a necessary element to finding success at the next level for most players. For a much more in-depth version of the method to my evaluation process, check out the intro to the first ranking of the year, just before the World Junior Championship.
Without further ado, let's get to the February top 64 for the 2026 NHL draft. Height, rounded to the nearest inch, and weight are according to NHL Central Scouting's mid-term lists.
The top spot remains unchanged since my first ranking, with Ivar Stenberg still the No. 1 player as we finish February. The Swedish left winger is the ultimate gamer, playing an incredibly intelligent game while also possessing the kind of cerebral instincts that make players true difference-makers. Stenberg plays his best when the games matter most, exemplified by his performance at the world juniors, helping lead Sweden to gold.
Stenberg remains on pace to break the Swedish League scoring record for a draft-eligible player, surpassing Henrik and Daniel Sedin, the only two players ahead of him on the scoring list. His scoring rate of 0.91 points per game is well ahead of Henrik's 0.84. Stenberg's offensive game is only complemented by his two-way efficiency and willingness to go to the dirty areas. His transition game and forechecking are assets. In short, there isn't much that Stenberg can't do.
McKenna's pure skill remains the most elite of any player in this draft class. His vision and passing ability, in particular, are truly special. When McKenna has the puck in the offensive zone, there aren't many players who have the ability to absolutely carve up a defense like McKenna. He finished second in tournament scoring at the world juniors, but the concerns about his off-puck game and defensive engagement were only highlighted on the biggest stage in junior hockey.
That said, McKenna's season can no longer be spoken about without the off-ice issue that recently came to light.
The Penn State left winger was initially charged with aggravated assault for allegedly breaking someone's jaw outside of a bar after a game. The charge of aggravated assault was withdrawn, but he still faces a misdemeanor charge for simple assault, which has not been proven in court at this time.
NHL teams will have varying views on this issue, but, largely, it seems to be a smaller issue for teams than most fans think. For what it's worth, McKenna hasn't let it affect him too much, scoring eight points in a game and hitting the Conor McGregor celebration to cap it off.
After starting the season in the USHL, battling through some injuries before eventually putting up 17 points in 13 games, Lawrence made the jump to the NCAA with Boston University. While the scoring hasn't quite been there, when you see the way he processes the game, impacts transition play and generates some really nice passing plays in the offensive zone, you know he's going to break through eventually.
Lawrence could have easily stuck around the USHL, tore the league to shreds and potentially won another Clark Cup title and MVP honor, but the center decided to push himself and jump up a level mid-season. He remains the top center in the draft class with the combination of pace, skill and a sound 200-foot game. If he can get his offensive numbers to start popping, he could get a higher spot in the class.
The debate about the top defender in the draft has become as close as the debate for first overall. Verhoeff holds that title for now, but Alberts Smits and Malte Gustafsson have closed the gap in a big way. Verhoeff might be the safest of the big three defenders and the most well-rounded, which gives him the edge now for the top spot among defenders.
Verhoeff started the world juniors as Canada's extra defenseman and ended it looking like one of their best. He was an effective puck-mover and an efficient defender, and he seemed to have a better grasp of the game at both ends of the ice than most players on the Canadian back end. If Verhoeff can continue to refine some of his defensive decisions and add a layer of explosiveness as a skater, he could be a very good defenseman at the NHL level.
Smits is the ultimate riser in this year's NHL draft. He's been one of the most impressive blueliners in the class.
With excellent size, impressive mobility and the offensive instincts that could make a true difference-maker, Smits is a potentially effective defender at the next level with the ability to truly make his mark in all three zones. He has been playing quite well in Finland's Liiga, putting his game on display in big minutes against men.
At the World Junior Championship, he was the Latvians' best player and helped pushed Canada to overtime. The Latvians are making some major progress as a hockey nation, and Smits is a great example of it. We got the chance to see him play at the Olympics for Latvia as well.
There may not be a player in the draft that has proved more doubters wrong over the last month or two than Viggo Bjorck. His performance at the world juniors had some talking about him as a dark-horse MVP because of his two-way play and excellence down the middle for the gold medal-winning Swedes. When he returned to Djurgarden, he stepped into a top-six center role where he has been stellar for the men's squad.
Bjorck is an undersized center who has the work rate, skill and pace to his game to actually stick down the middle despite his size. He's been one of the most impressive players to watch since late December, and he is proving doubters wrong with each passing day.
He's shown the ability to be an offensive juggernaut at the junior levels, and he's showcasing just how complete his game is against men. As he gets a bit older, combining the two could make him one of, if not the, best player in this draft class.
It's impressive to see a defenseman who can step into the men's level and look better in just about every aspect of the game. That's exactly what Gustafsson has done. What makes that even more intriguing is that he is a June birthday, which means he's one of the younger players in the draft.
On top of having excellent positional play with a great stick, he's added a physical element that helps him win battles in the corners. His passing on the breakout has always been solid, but he's added a layer of puck carrying to his transition game. Gustafsson is a very capable passer in the offensive zone, using his feet to open passing lanes and get himself open away from the puck.
Despite suffering an injury right after being traded from Spokane to Vancouver, Preston has shown the ability to be a force of nature in transition as well as a high-end creator offensively. His scoring output hasn't been quite what you'd want from a top-end prospect, but that's come from a combination of environment and outright bad luck.
Preston has the tools of an elite scorer, and despite his size, he's stepped up in big moments, whether in overtime or in a clutch moment for his team. Preston's underlying numbers have been stellar, particularly in transition this season, and that's a role that can be very valuable at the next level. With a bit more luck, Preston could have been in the conversation for the top five.
Suvanto is this year's premier defensive center. He has a lot of similarities to Anton Lundell from his draft year. He's a smart, reliable two-way pivot with a very good shot, and he's consistently played above his age group because of that. His skating isn't high-end by any means, which holds him back from being a dynamic top-of-the-lineup presence, but his intelligence allows him to get to his spots consistently.
Suvanto is the kind of middle-six center that teams need when they win championships. His presence and reliable play earn trust from coaches quickly. If he can add a gear to his skating the way Lundell has, Suvanto could be a genuinely underrated core piece for a Stanley Cup championship team.
Simply put, there isn't a defender in the class with as much dynamic skill as Villeneuve. His shifty skating and excellent puckhandling allow him to create space at the offensive blueline, and his vision and passing make him a lethal playmaker. Villeneuve is one of the few defensemen in the draft who could be a top power-play option.
While there are concerns over his size, his defensive game has grown, and it is ahead of some of the smaller blueliners who have recently found NHL success. Villeneuve defends with his feet, shadowing and tracking attackers and then using his stick to disrupt play. He must continue to get stronger, especially along the boards, but there is plenty to like in Villeneuve's game.
The ups and downs of Reid's game are what holds him just outside of the top group of players. He's at his best when he's pushing the pace with his passing and using his vision to find teammates all over the ice. He has some gaps in his defensive game, particularly when things get moving around the defensive zone. Reid has the potential to be a very solid two-way defender – he just needs to refine some of the smaller aspects of the game.
This year's NTDP squad is a unique one. There isn't a Jack Hughes or Logan Cooley level of prospect, but there are quite a few really interesting players, particularly in the forward corps.
Among the most skilled and effective is Wyatt Cullen. His speed sets the tone as he pushes the pace and looks to get in behind defenders. He has excellent hands and works the puck around the offensive zone efficiently. He's one of the team's most consistent players night in and night out.
Hemming is the biggest riser on my board personally because after a decent Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Finland, we simply did not see him play because of issues with his contract in Finland.
Now that his playing situation has been sorted out, we are seeing the potential top-10 pick that so many hoped for this year. His combination of shooting talent, physicality and some really solid skating make him a truly effective player at the NCAA level. We've seen him step into the lineup and make his mark. Now, the discussion will be about whether he can sustain it or if his hot start was adrenaline-driven.
Hextall is an extremely smart forward who plays a tactical game in all three zones. He has been among the top-scoring draft eligibles in the USHL all season long, and he's pulled his teammate Evan Jardine to the top with him.
Hextall is quick and purposeful with the puck, constantly looking to attack up ice with a plan to deal with anything the opposing defense throws at him. He needs to get a bit stronger and learn to lean into the upper-echelon skill a bit more, but Hextall is a forechecking menace and a very nuanced player overall. He's the kind of player who goes a bit later than this spot in the draft, but fans ask why five years down the line.
Evaluating Belchetz this year has been quite interesting. He's been as high as No. 7 on my board throughout the year and as low as No. 20. Belchetz has the size and skill that mesmerize NHL teams. He also lacks pace at times, which is one of the most important elements in the NHL.
The Spitfires left winger has made some really excellent plays around the net to score, using his length and puckhandling to clean up loose pucks. If Belchetz can continue to improve his skating and up the pace of his game, he could be a beast.
Sometimes, a player is just rock solid in all areas of the game, and despite their lack of standout skill, they find a way to be truly effective.
Piiparinen's biggest strength is that he doesn't really have a weakness. He is very positionally sound in his own end, showing excellent tracking and awareness. Once he gets the puck, he can efficiently move it to his forwards. His skating is good, and he has the size and length to defend in the corners or in front of the net.
Piiparinen isn't going to wow you from shift to shift, but you'll be happy to throw him out there and have no worries.
In a draft class with a lack of top-end centers, Malhotra may end up going higher than 17th. His steady, stable game and profile as a middle-six center should entice teams. What he lacks in dynamism, he makes up for in stability.
Malhotra is a solid 200-foot center with a good shot and a physical edge. Teams that have an established top-line center could see him as the perfect fit behind them.
Hakansson has the size, the skating and the defensive habits to be a true shutdown defender at the next level, but he's been a bit up and down of late. He's adjusting to Sweden's second level, the Allsvenskan, since the world juniors. He's had some really nice moments, especially defensively.
He must get a bit more confident with the puck and find ways to move it up ice at a bit more pace. Finding a puck-mover to pair with him would be ideal.
There is so much more to Mutryn's game than what his stat sheet says. He's a physical beast who brings a true power-forward style to the ice. He sees defenders as obstacles to blow through when he has the puck, dropping his shoulder and punishing them.
He must refine some things as far as puckhandling goes, but his offensive profile is intriguing. Mutryn brings a responsible two-way game as well, which will make NHL coaches happy to play him in all situations.
Hermansson's high-end skill and creativity make it tempting to rank him higher. He can make plays that leave you in awe, and his puckhandling is tantalizing.
The issue is that while his upside is high, he has a lot of areas off the puck to develop before he makes it to the NHL. He's a skilled forward who could be great if he takes his development seriously and ends up in a situation that allows his strengths to thrive.
It may have taken him a bit to get acclimated to the OHL, but Novotny has been one of the league's hottest players recently. His biggest strength is his transition ability through the middle of the ice.
Novotny is an excellent puck carrier and the kind of skater who can weave his way into the offensive zone with relative ease. He's put his strong release on display this year and could score 40 goals in the OHL, while also showing a strong defensive game and excellent transition metrics.
Although he's an undersized forward, Plante plays the game with the kind of work ethic that mitigates the size disadvantage. He outworks players along the wall, gets after the puck on the forecheck and makes defenders' lives difficult.
Plante also shows off some really nice skill and intelligence, consistently finding ways to be effective even when he doesn't have the puck. His persistence, speed and offensive instincts make him a very intriguing swing in this draft class.
So much of the hype around Carels is because he is on the younger side of this draft class, and he was brought to the World Junior Championship with Team Canada.
While he's not a bad player by any means, he lacks the standout quality that would make him a top-of-the-first-round talent.
His physicality is nice, and he plays a sound positional game in his own end. He is involved in a good amount of offense, but instead of being the one to create the chance, he's often a facilitator who helps get the puck to the truly dangerous players. He's a well-rounded blueliner with pedigree, so Carels could go much earlier than this on draft day.
After the WJC, Nemec made the jump from pro hockey in Slovakia to the OHL, and his production has been quite impressive. Although he's been a bit up-and-down from night to night, Nemec has taken strides in the OHL to showcase his playmaking and even a bit more goal-scoring since coming over.
He's got good speed and solid habits on the forecheck. When he's fully engaged, he can be a nuisance on the backcheck. Nemec has what NHL teams value in depth scorers, but he must improve his skill on the puck.
There is little doubt that Lin's passing ability is in the upper echelon of this year's draft class. Despite some really solid first-round defenders, there aren't many who can be a true difference-maker with the puck.
Lin can facilitate and set plays up from the blueline or on the breakout. His defensive game needs work, particularly in the corners and out front of his net as he lacks the strength to move players.
He isn't the quickest player, and he likes to play a bit lower pace at times, but there is an interesting profile here if an NHL team wants to bank on his facilitation ability.
The former USHLer has shown some really nice flashes of skill offensively, but his game is built around his speed and feistiness. Valentini is aggressive with and without the puck, constantly looking to pressure opponents. He really seems to value making smart plays with the puck, even if it takes away from his dynamism at times. If he were two to four inches taller – some sites list him at 5-foot-11, while NHL Central Scouting has him at 5-foot-9.25 – there would likely be more hype around him. He plays a straightforward game NHL teams typically love.
Goljer is a defensive defenseman who uses his length to his advantage and isn't afraid to throw the body. He reads offensive rushes well and positions himself to the inside in transition so that he can force attackers wide. He isn't always the most fluid defender, but he has really nice raw tools and a solid base to build off.
Goljer is also a calm defender with the puck. He seems to understand he's not a dynamic presence, but he has the confidence to skate with the puck until he needs to make the pass after drawing an opposing defender. He's a nice project to take on.
Nordmark is an incredibly talented but frustrating player at times. Nordmark can make some of the most creative and entertaining plays you'll see, but he can also completely take the foot off the gas and lack urgency for a stretch of time.
Nordmark has struggled to adjust to the pace of the men's game from the junior level, but when he ramps things up, you can tell he has the difference-making factor. It's a gamble on a player who has upper-echelon skill and creativity.
Quick rather than fast, Chrenko plays the game in bursts. He knows where he must be, gets to his spot and bursts through traffic. Chrenko shows off some nice playmaking, finding teammates for give-and-go's or quick little passes around or to the net front. He works hard off the puck as well, which improves his case as a potential third-line scorer at the next level.
Dagenais is a meat-and-potatoes, north-south center who makes the best simple plays he can. He uses his size to power through players, and he wins battles along the walls. He just doesn't have that extra gear in terms of creativity or raw skill.
Centers are coming at a premium in this year's class, and Dagenais is one of the better bets after the top group of pivots if you want a safe floor.
Although he isn't playing the top college competition, Morozov has shown some really nice habits in the NCAA while playing in all situations. He's not going to wow you with his puckhandling or offensive prowess, but he generally wins his shifts and keeps things positive for his teams. Morozov is one of the youngest players in college hockey, and he's found a level of success no one was expecting of him. He projects as a bottom-six player who could bring a bit of depth scoring.
In a world where defensemen are told to mitigate risk, Vertti Svensk shows off some really interesting offensive tools, activations from the blueline and truly impressive playmaking moments.
He is far from a finished product, but Svensk has a very intriguing base of mobility and a willingness to try things. His defensive game can be very good at times because he skates attackers down and forces them into decisions early, but he can get burned at times.
Svensk is a bit of a project who could be quite rewarding if handled with patience and care.
33. Gleb Pugachyov, LW/RW, Nizhny Novgorod Jr. (Rus.), 6-foot-3, 198 pounds
34. Casper Juustovaara Karlsson, C/LW, Lulea (Swe.), 5-foot-9, 168 pounds
35. Mikey Berchild, LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 5-foot-10, 181 pounds
36. JP Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL), Six-foot, 183 pounds
37. Landon Hafele, LW, Green Bay (USHL), Six-foot, 187 pounds
38. Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Orebro (Swe.), 6-foot-1, 183 pounds
39. Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-1, 183 pounds
40. Simas Ignatavicius, C/W, Thurgau (Sui.2), 6-foot-2, 187 pounds
41. Wiggo Sorensson, C/W, Boro/Vetlanda (Swe.4), 5-foot-11, 181 pounds
42. Jaxon Cover, LW, London (OHL), 6-foot-1, 174 pounds
43. Oscar Holmertz, C, Linkoping Jr. (Swe.), Six-foot, 190 pounds
44. Yegor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL), 6-foot-1, 181 pounds
45. Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagara (OHL), 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
46. Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL), 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
47. Lars Steiner, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL), 5-foot-10, 181 pounds
48. Jean-Cristoph Lemieux, C/W, Sudbury (OHL), Six-foot, 187 pounds
49. Pierce Mbuyi, LW, Owen Sound (OHL), 5-foot-10, 159 pounds
50. Samu Alalauri, D, Pelicans Jr. (Fin.), 6-foot-2, 201 pounds
51. Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia (OHL), 6-foot-1, 181 pounds
52. Evan Jardine, LW, Youngstown (USHL), Six-foot, 179 pounds
53. Thomas Rousseau, RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL), 5-foot-10, 170 pounds
54. Luka Arkko, LW, Pelicans Jr. (Fin.), 6-foot-3, 209 pounds
55. Tomas Galvas, D, Liberec (Cze.), 5-foot-10, 168 pounds
56. Mykola Kosarev, D, Stavanger Jr. (Nor.), Six-foot, 192 pounds
57. Morgan Anderberg, LW/C, Vaxjo (Swe.), 5-foot-11, 174 pounds
58. Nils Bartholdsson, RW, Rogle Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-10, 174 pounds
59. Rudolfs Berzkalns, C/LW, Muskegon (USHL), 6-foot-4, 203 pounds
60. Tommy Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL), Six-foot, 165 pounds
61. Nikita Klepov, RW/LW, Saginaw (OHL), 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
62. Myles Brosnan, D, Dexter School (USHS-Prep), Six-foot, 198 pounds
63. Ludvig Soderberg, D, Sodertalje Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-11, 176 pounds
64. Vladimir Dravecky, D, Rogle Jr. (Swe.), Six-foot, 187 pounds
Simon Katolicky, LW/RW, Tappara Jr. (Fin.)
Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL)
Braidy Wassilyn, RW, London (OHL)
Noah Kosick, C, Swift Current (WHL)
Axel Elofsson, D, Orebro Jr. (Swe.)
Thomas Vandenberg, C, Ottawa (OHL)
Alessandro Di Iorio, C/W, Sarnia (OHL)
Blake Zielinski, LW/RW, Des Moines (USHL)
Leonid Sokol, RW/C, Loko-76 Yaroslavl Jr. (Rus.)
Ola Palme, D, Vaxjo Jr. (Swe.)
