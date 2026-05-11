NHL Insider Discuss Stars' Speed Being Major Concern, Could Be Reason For First Round Exit

The Stars will head into the offseason with a clear mandate to retool their bottom-six forward group, and speed should be at the top of the checklist when doing so. The free agency market will offer more depth, supporting options rather than high-profile names and could work well for teams like Dallas that are looking to increase their pace of play. Acquiring even one or two difference-makers in that mold would meaningfully shift where the Stars sit in the NHL's speed and overall rankings next season.