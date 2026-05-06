NHL Insider Says "No Reason To Believe" Jason Robertson Wants Out Of Dallas

Despite a looming salary cap crunch, insiders expect the Stars to prioritize a lucrative long-term extension for their prolific forward rather than exploring a blockbuster trade.
The Dallas Stars are heading into a critical offseason balancing act, as the franchise works to retain star forward Jason Robertson while maintaining a competitive roster under the NHL’s salary cap.
Recent speculation has suggested Dallas could explore trading Robertson due to financial constraints, but that scenario appears unlikely.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently addressed the rumors on his 32 Thoughts podcast, stating that the only way he envisions Robertson playing elsewhere next season is if the player himself pushes for a move. “I have no reason to believe that,” Friedman added, reinforcing the expectation that both sides prefer to continue their relationship.
Robertson, 26, is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career, tallying 45 goals and 51 assists for 96 points across all 82 games. His performance has positioned him as one of the league’s top offensive talents and a candidate for a lucrative long-term contract that could carry an annual value north of $12-14 million.
The challenge for Dallas lies in fitting that potential deal into an already tight financial picture as the team has roughly $65.99 million of its $95.5 million salary cap tied up in seven core players. This group includes Mikko Rantanen, Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Wyatt Johnston, and goaltender Jake Oettinger.
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Additional contracts throughout the roster further limit flexibility, leaving the Stars with roughly $4.7 million in available cap space, far short of what Robertson is expected to command.
Despite the financial squeeze, there is precedent for navigating such challenges as we saw last season with the Florida Panthers. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions faced a similar cap crunch last season but managed to retain three key players that were pending free agents in Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett.
Dallas will need to be creative with potentially moving contracts or restructuring the roster to be able to secure Robertson for the future without sacrificing competitiveness. With both the player and organization seemingly aligned on a long-term partnership, all signs point to Robertson remaining a cornerstone in Dallas as the team works to solve its financial puzzle.
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