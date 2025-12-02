Robertson Earns League Honors After Hot Month

It was not too long ago when Jason Robertson was one of the most snake-bitten shooters in the NHL, struggling to find the back of the net even with one of the league's highest shot totals.

Now as December begins, that seems impossible to believe.

Robertson earned the NHL's second star of the month for November, only behind Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for top honors. The two tied for points at 26 for the month, but Robertson had more goals at 13.

It was an honor that seemed far-fetched at the end of October, and even as late as Nov. 9, when the sniper was sitting on 3 goals and had a shooting percentage under 4 percent. Part of it was unlucky, because Robertson had fired off 63 shots in 16 games up to that moment in time and was getting robbed by goalies, hitting the post or somehow not finding the space behind the goalies.

Starting with his slump-busting goal in Ottawa, Robertson has fired off 48 shots in 11 games, an average of over one extra shot per game from his pace before. All he needed was to see one go in, because after that, he slammed in all 13 goals for the month, got a hat trick and had a stretch of three multi-goal games in a row. He has become the hottest Stars player and surpassed Mikko Rantanen for the top spot in points on the team.

This performance is happening at the perfect time, as the Olympics are only two full months away and Robertson in this form would be a major addition for Team USA as they battle in the first best-on-best Olympics tournament since 2014.

Leading up to the Christmas break, the Stars seem to have their top two lines figured out with Robertson's emergence and Jamie Benn's return, and Matt Duchene will add even more depth when he returns from a lingering upper-body injury. The offense will need to pick up some slack with Lian Bichsel now out 6-8 weeks for a lower-body injury, adding to the defensive depth woes that already includes Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist.

The Stars begin their December slate with a back-to-back in the New York area against the Rangers and Devils.

