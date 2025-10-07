Roster Moves: Benn LTIR, Bichsel Call-Up, Erne Signs Deal With Dallas

Plenty of news today as the Dallas Stars get set for their opening night skirmish against the Winnipeg Jets on October 9th.

Injury news

Starting off strong, the Dallas Stars will be without Jamie Benn and Oskar Back to start the 2025-26 campaign.

Benn, 36, sufferred a collapsed lung this September and has been placed on long-term injury reserve. It's expected that he'll miss the first month of the season. Benn remains a key piece to the Stars organIzation both on the ice and in the locker room. The team's captain has only missed two regular season games over the past four seasons.

Meanwhile, Back, 25, suffered an undisclosed injury, placing him on injury reserve where he'll be out until at least the 14th of October. Back cemented himself as an NHLer last season with 16 points through 73 games, but found himself occassionally coming out of the lineup.

Roster moves

Fans were a bit surprised at the sight of 2022 first round pick Lian Bichsel being sent down yesterday, but not to worry, the 6-foot-7 Swiss stahlwart was called up once again after Benn was placed on LTIR.

Bichsel, 21, showed to be a capable option with nine points over 38 games last season, and started to look like he was coming into his own in the playoffs. This season should be a big year for the big blueliner, who will not only try to cement his spot on the everyday roster but become an impact player.

Transactions

The Stars also have made a signing, inking 379-game veteran Adam Erne to a one-year two-way contract.



Erne, 30, was both a surprising invitee, coming off the back of an injury riddled AHL campaign which left him with just one point over 10 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Connecticut native impressed this pre-season appearing in five games and netting assists against the Blues on September 20th and against the Avalanche October 4th.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Three Dallas Stars Skaters Ranked By The NHL Network Among The League's Top 50 Players This Season

Defenseman Put on Waivers Could Mean Promotion for AHL Veteran

Stars Could Move From Dallas Once Current Arena Lease Expires

Hughes, LaCombe Deals To Set Precedent For Thomas Harley Extension