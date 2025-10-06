Three Dallas Stars Skaters Ranked By The NHL Network Among The League's Top 50 Players This Season

The NHL Network has compiled its master list of the Top 50 players heading into the 2025-26 NHL season. This year, three Dallas Stars players make the cut.

#13 Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen stays firm on their list, staying at the No. 13 spot for the second straight season after an 88-point campaign. Now with long-term stability, thanks to an eight-year extension with the Stars, Rantanen should be poised to return back or near to the 100+ point form from his time with the Colorado Avalanche.

#21 Miro Heiskanen

Heiskanen falls a couple spots from 19th to 21st on their list, just coming ahead of Victor Hedman and Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and William Nylander. Miro Heiskanen was capped to just 25 points and 50 games last season due to a knee injury, but was able to return for the back-half of their playoff run.

#49 Jason Robertson

After hitting 80 points for the second season in a row, while potting six more goals, Jason Robertson's stock had plummetted on the NHL Network's list, falling all the way down from No. 23. Considering Robertson was recovering from foot surgery to start the year, where he missed training camp, and also is in a contract year, one can expect a big year out of the ex-100 point player.

