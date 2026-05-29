Stars Bring Back Longtime Captain On One-Year Deal

Veteran forward Curtis McKenzie returns for an 11th season, bringing 500 career points and indispensable veteran leadership back to the lineup as he cements his legendary franchise status.
McKenzie’s return continues one of the most accomplished careers in franchise history and ensures the Stars will retain one of the AHL’s most respected veteran leaders heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
The 35-year-old forward reached several major milestones this past season while continuing to serve as the emotional backbone of the Texas roster. McKenzie became the 115th player in American Hockey League history to score 200 career goals, skated in his 800th professional game, and recorded his 500th career AHL point.
Despite a reduced offensive role compared to earlier in his career, McKenzie still produced 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points across 72 games this season.
While his production has gradually declined from the 50-plus point pace he regularly maintained during his prime years, McKenzie has remained an important contributor through leadership, physical play, and experience.
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Over the last two seasons, he has transitioned more into a veteran depth role while continuing to mentor younger players within the Dallas Stars development system. McKenzie has served as captain of the Texas Stars for the past five seasons and is expected to wear the “C” once again next year.
The Golden, British Columbia native already ranks among the most decorated players in franchise history, currently sitting second all-time in Texas Stars history in goals (164), assists (237), points (401), and games played (567), trailing only current Texas Stars assistant coach Travis Morin in each category.
He also holds multiple franchise records outright, including power-play goals (55), penalty minutes (703), playoff appearances (88), and playoff goals (27).
After being selected by Dallas in the sixth round, 159th overall, of the 2009 NHL Draft, McKenzie spent the early years of his professional career developing within the organization before briefly reaching the NHL level.
Although he never fully established himself as a full-time NHL regular, McKenzie built a respected professional career through consistency and leadership. After spending his first five professional seasons in the Dallas organization, he departed in free agency in 2018 and spent time with the Chicago Wolves and Utica Comets before eventually returning to Texas.
Now entering another season with the Stars, the veteran forward will continue chasing milestones while further cementing his legacy as one of the most important players the Texas franchise has ever produced.
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