Stars Goaltender Praised By Former Jennings Winner, Included On NHL Networks Top 10 Goalies List

The NHL Network recently compiled this year's list for the Top 10 NHL goaltenders, and Dallas Stars fans should be quite happy with where Jake Oettinger ranks.

Oettinger, 26, has been named by the panel as the fifth best goaltender in the NHL, moving up three spots from 2024-25.

Among the members of the panel is former William M. Jennings winner Cory Schneider.

The ex-New Jersey Devils starting goaltender first spoke cautiously about Oettinger, saying that while Pete DeBoer took the blame for the team's inability to put it all together in the Western Conference finals, that Oettinger needs to capitalize and deliver for the Stars in the playoffs by getting them to the finals.

However, he later clarified why he voiced these concerns of him.

I don't think I am trying to hammer or be critical of him. I think we're saying this because I believe he can be the best goaltender in the NHL and if you're that talented and as good as he is, then more is expected of you.

- Cory Schneider

