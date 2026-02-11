Stars' Jake Oettinger Expected To Serve As Team USA's Third Goalie

The Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament is officially underway, and as anticipation builds for Canada and the United States to take the ice for their opening games Thursday, key roster decisions are starting to come into focus.
It was widely expected that Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck would get the nod for Team USA in its first game against Latvia, and that expectation was confirmed Wednesday by multiple sources, including ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. While the starter appears set, the situation behind him remains less certain.
During the 4 Nations Face-Off, Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger served as Hellebuyck’s backup, while Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman filled the role of third goaltender. This time around, there is speculation that the depth chart could shift.
When asked about the Americans’ goaltending rotation, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said he is confident Hellebuyck will start the opener. Beyond that, however, Friedman indicated he would not be surprised if Swayman earns a start at some point during the tournament.
Friedman added that of the three goaltenders, Swayman has arguably had the strongest season so far. If Team USA opts to ride the hot hand, Swayman could see action, which would leave Oettinger on the outside looking in. That possibility is not far-fetched given Oettinger’s uneven stretches this season.
Earlier this year, The Hockey News Betting site published a deep dive into Swayman’s performance, highlighting him as a potential dark horse for the Vezina Trophy should Boston secure a playoff berth. His consistency and timely saves have kept the Bruins in the hunt.
Swayman has put together an impressive 22-12-3 record this season, along with a 2.92 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. Oettinger’s campaign has been more uneven, though his overall numbers are comparable. He owns a 23-10-4 record with a 2.73 goals against average and a .897 save percentage, while playing behind a deeper Dallas roster compared to Swayman, who is backstopping a Boston team fighting to stay in the playoff picture.
Oettinger did enter the tournament riding a six-game winning streak, but that hot run followed a rough patch in which he lost six of seven starts during a slump for the Stars. That fluctuation in performance could be something Team USA weighs as it finalizes its goaltending plans.
For now, Hellebuyck is locked in as the starter against Latvia. As for who will serve as his primary backup, the Americans appear to have options, but no official announcement has been made.
