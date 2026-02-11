Stars' Jake Oettinger Expected To Serve As Team USA's Third Goalie

Swayman has put together an impressive 22-12-3 record this season, along with a 2.92 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. Oettinger’s campaign has been more uneven, though his overall numbers are comparable. He owns a 23-10-4 record with a 2.73 goals against average and a .897 save percentage, while playing behind a deeper Dallas roster compared to Swayman, who is backstopping a Boston team fighting to stay in the playoff picture.