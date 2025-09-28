Dallas Stars Cut 25 Players From NHL Roster, Place Three More On Waivers

The Dallas Stars made massive moves today, chopping down their roster significantly with 25 players getting cut in some fashion.

Of the 25 players, 14 players received demotions to the AHL's Texas Stars including the likes of 2024 first round pick Emil Hemming and second round pick Tristan Bertucci, seven players including the likes of ex-Stars forward Curtis MacKenzie and goaltender Antoine Bibeau were released from pro-try outs and four players were released from amateur try-outs.

Not to mention, the Dallas Stars have placed Kyle Capobianco, Kole Lind and Antonio Stranges on waivers for re-assignment to the AHL.

Among notable players still remaining and vying for roster spots include the likes of Justin Hryckowian, Arttu Hyry, Vladislav Kolyachonok and Adam Erne, who was brought on to the squad on a try-out basis after playing just 10 games last season with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack due to injury.

