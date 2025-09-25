The Dallas Stars have played two pre-season games and are already feeling last year's injury woes. It was announced today that Jamie Benn was injured in his first pre-season game Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

Benn is expected to miss approximately four weeks due to a collapsed lung. General Manager, Jim Nill, stated that the injury came from an innocuous hit in the third period, calling it a fluke. The 36 year-old was set to start 17th year in the NHL and with the Stars. He will missing the opening weeks of the 2025-26 season.

Last season, Benn was projected to tally his 400th goal of his career, but as fate would have it, he would not get to claim that milestone. He thought he had gotten the golden goal twice, but had them both either given to other people or called back. Now, he will have to wait even longer to tally number 400.

Benn's absence in the opening night lineup will leave a potential spot for a young player to crack the lineup. Eyes will be on Justin Hryckowian, who played five games last year with Dallas, to get the nod, but there is still plenty of pre-season left for someone else to fight for the opportunity.

