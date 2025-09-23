Stars Sign Young Player After Standout Showing in Prospect Games

The Dallas Stars were so impressed with youngster Jaxon Fuder over the two prospect games against the Detroit Red Wings that the team announced a three-year entry-level contract for Fuder on Tuesday.

Fuder is coming off a season with the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL where he won the Darcy Robinson Award as the most underrated player on the team. He was undrafted, but the Stars signed him as a free agent to participate in development camp earlier in the summer.

After that, Dallas extended an ATO try-out offer for training camp, and he rewarded their interest with a two-goal showing in the two prospect games against the Red Wings in mid-September. Fuder opened the scoring for Dallas in their 6-5 win Sunday, and the 19-year old made a good impression on all who watched.

Before making his debut in the WHL last year, Fuder played in the BCHL in British Columbia since the 2021-22 season. Fuder recorded 26 points in 46 games for Red Deer last season, and also put up 91 penalty minutes, which was the most for any rookie in the WHL.

After Fuder signed his contract, the Stars loaned him back to Red Deer for the upcoming season, where he will look to build on his successful few months with the Stars.

