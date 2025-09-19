Stars Training Camp Injury Update

Training camp across the league has started and that includes the Dallas Stars. For the last several years, the Stars have had a shortened off-season due to having deep playoff runs. While some teams don't see the ice past April, the Stars were playing into June.

This also means less time to recover from the injuries that are inevitably acquired through the brutality of the playoffs. Ahead of training camp, General Manager Jim Nill, gave an update on the health status of all players.

Miro Heiskanen has completely recovered from his knee injury that sidelined him from January until the second-round of playoffs. Heiskanen said he was feeling good and ready to go from training camp. Lian Bichsel had a plate removed from his ankle that was put there when repairing an injury he previously had. When asked about how it felt, Bichsel stated "I'm lighter, a little bit."

Nils Lundkvist was nearing return towards the end of the playoff run, after having shoulder surgery mid-season. He was an option to return to the lineup if they made it past the Edmonton Oilers, but never got the chance.

Fortunately for the Stars, all NHL players are healthy and should have a full training camp. The list of injuries does impact their AHL players and their opportunity to participate in training camp. Luke Krys will be out until January/ February with an achillies injury, Kyle McDonald is out until November due to ACL surgery, Cameron Hughes will be out until mid-October due to core inury and Chase Wheatcroft will be out until mid-October due to a wrist injury.

The first pre-season game is tomorrow against the St Louis Blues. Opening night for the Stars is in Winnipeg against the Jets on October 10.

