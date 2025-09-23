Stars Trot Out Veteran Lineup For Second Preseason Game

A lot of familiar faces will take the ice for the Dallas Stars for the first time in Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Wild.

The top two lines are star-studded, with the Stars top three forwards ready to showcase their skills in a tune-up at the American Airlines Center. Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen will all take the ice, and while it is not confirmed whether they will play together, it does appear that there are six veterans and six non-NHL forwards dressing for the game. Joining them will be Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene to round out the top players.

For the bottom-six, some interesting names will join the superstars on the ice. Artem Shlaine, who was one of the best players in the prospect games, gets the nod from head coach Glen Gulutzan. Also making the line-up is local and former Dallas Stars Elite player Cross Hanas.

On defense, five of the top six expected defensemen for the Stars this year will be on the ice, joined by Trey Taylor, a player signed out of college who has made nothing but good impressions since joining the Texas Stars at the end of last season.

Jake Oettinger will get the start for Dallas tonight, with Ben Kraws backing up.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.

