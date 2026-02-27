Stars, Tyler Myers Have Reported Mutual Interest As Trade Rumors Swirl

The Dallas Stars have reportedly expressed interest in veteran defenseman Tyler Myers of the Vancouver Canucks, potentially setting the stage for the Texas-born blueliner to finally suit up in his home state.
According to TSN insider Darren Dreger, the Detroit Red Wings had a trade framework in place with Vancouver for Myers. The veteran sat out the Canucks’ first game back from the Olympic break against the Winnipeg Jets due to ongoing discussions. Dreger reported that Myers, who holds a no-move clause, was taking time to weigh Detroit’s offer, a development that could complicate Dallas’ interest.
However, TSN’s Chris Johnston later suggested on the network's Insider Trading show that Myers is not inclined to waive his no-move clause for Detroit but may be more open to doing so if it meant a return to Texas.
“At this point in time that's not necessarily a place that Myers is looking to go; he's inclined to wait to see if perhaps some other teams step up,” Johnston explained. “The Stars for example are a team known to have some interest in him, and I believe he'd like to play there.”
While Detroit may have acted aggressively, Dallas could present a more appealing landing spot. Myers, a native of Houston, has spent his entire 17-season NHL career away from his home state. A move to the Stars would offer the opportunity to finish his career closer to family while joining a contending team in need of experienced depth on the blue line.
Financially, Myers’ contract is manageable, carrying a $3 million cap hit through next season. The deal would give Dallas flexibility while adding size and experience to its defensive corps.
Standing at six-foot-eight, Myers has long been valued for his reach, physical presence, and steady defensive play. He has routinely contributed between 20 and 30 points per season. Although Vancouver’s struggles this year have left him with a minus 25 rating, Myers posted a plus 18 rating across the previous two campaigns.
Beyond on ice contributions, Myers’ veteran presence could prove valuable in mentoring Dallas’ younger players, including top prospect Lian Bichsel. The six-foot-seven, 21-year-old has a similar build and could benefit from learning how Myers has sustained a lengthy NHL career by continually being effective over the years.
If a deal ultimately materializes, it would mark a full circle moment for Myers and give the Stars added defensive depth as they prepare for the postseason push.
