More Reports List Stars As "Obvious" Contenders To Land Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood

A versatile and complete player, Sherwood has proven himself as a reliable contributor across the ice. This season, he has tallied 17 goals and six assists for 23 points in 44 games, putting him on track for a second straight 40-point campaign. In addition to his offensive output, Sherwood is known for his physical style of play, ranking second in the NHL with 210 hits this season. Over the past four seasons, he has led all players in hits, recording 1,009 over 222 games, 11 more than the next closest player.