More Reports List Stars As "Obvious" Contenders To Land Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood

The Dallas Stars have been widely recognized as active buyers heading into this season’s trade deadline, with the team reportedly involved on the radar for several key targets. One of the biggest names on the market is Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood.
We recently spoke to insider reports suggesting that the Stars were interested in the 30-year-old Columbus native, and even more reports came on Tuesday. During his self-titled show, TSN's Chris Johnston shared more about the rumors around Sherwood, explaining that one team had offered a high-end prospect and a second-round pick for Sherwood with the deal getting declined.
"I would call an obvious team like the Dallas Stars, who are just going to want to load up and have the best chance, put their best foot forward to win a cup this year," Johnston explained. "They're a clear buyer ahead of this year's deadline and there's a fit there."
Earlier coverage from Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta indicated that the Stars have "been in" on Sherwood for quite some time, along with other NHL clubs.
Sherwood recently sustained a minor injury and has been listed as week-to-week, which could influence the Canucks’ trade valuation. His absence was immediately noticeable, as Vancouver fell 6–3 to the Montreal Canadiens without one of their top penalty killers, a key contributor on the power play, and their leading goal scorer.
A versatile and complete player, Sherwood has proven himself as a reliable contributor across the ice. This season, he has tallied 17 goals and six assists for 23 points in 44 games, putting him on track for a second straight 40-point campaign. In addition to his offensive output, Sherwood is known for his physical style of play, ranking second in the NHL with 210 hits this season. Over the past four seasons, he has led all players in hits, recording 1,009 over 222 games, 11 more than the next closest player.
Adding Sherwood would give the Stars an immediate boost in energy and physicality, which could help lift the team out of its recent slump. His versatility also makes him a natural fit in a middle-six role, a position he has comfortably filled during his time with the Canucks.
