Stars' Jason Robertson Snubbed From Team USA Olympic Roster

The omission of Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson from Team USA’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics sent shockwaves through the hockey world on Tuesday, leaving fans and analysts searching for answers.

Robertson has been one of the NHL’s most dangerous players this season and one of the league’s most consistent offensive threats. Through 41 games, he leads all American born players in scoring with 24 goals and 24 assists for 48 points. His red hot play has firmly placed him among the best players in the league this year, making his absence from the Olympic roster all the more surprising.

In the days leading up to the official roster reveal, signs began to emerge that Robertson’s spot was far from secure. NHL insider Michael Russo reported that Team USA was not focused on adding more pure scoring to its lineup, pointing to lessons learned from the 4 Nations Face-Off, where Robertson was also left off the team. According to those reports, the American coaching staff felt comfortable with its offensive output and instead prioritized balance, versatility, and defined roles throughout the lineup.

That philosophy ultimately led Team USA to retain players such as Brock Nelson, J.T. Miller, and Vincent Trocheck, skaters valued for their two way play, physical presence, and ability to fit specific roles in tight international games. However, the most surprising decision came with the addition of Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller. Keller, like Robertson, is known primarily as a goal scorer, making the choice to select him over one of the league’s hottest players difficult for many to understand.

The decision leaves Robertson on the outside looking in despite his elite production and growing reputation as a game breaker. There is a strong belief around the league that if an injury occurs before the tournament begins, Robertson would be at the top of the list as a replacement. Still, that does little to soften the blow of leaving off a player performing at such a high level.

As Team USA prepares for best on best competition, the pressure will be immense. The Americans are once again chasing gold and looking to dethrone Team Canada and the rest of the hockey world. With the program still searching for its first Olympic gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, every roster decision carries enormous weight.

Leaving off one of the NHL’s most productive American players is a gamble that will be scrutinized heavily if Team USA struggles to generate offense. For now, Jason Robertson’s exclusion stands as one of the most surprising and debated decisions of the 2026 Olympic roster, a reminder that even elite performance does not always guarantee a spot on hockey’s biggest stage.

Robertson's teammate Jake Oettinger did make Team USA and will likely slot in as the team's backup behind Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck.

