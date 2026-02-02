Line Combinations: Red Wings at Avalanche

The Detroit Red Wings enter a tough road test in Colorado searching for answers after a sharp drop in form. Once the NHL’s hottest team, Detroit has now lost four of its last five games and is riding a three-game losing streak, including a recent 5–0 home loss to the Avalanche.
This marks their first western road trip of the season, and improving their inconsistent road play will be crucial. Colorado, meanwhile, has also struggled lately but appeared to snap out of an extended slump with that win over Detroit, setting up a matchup where both teams are eager to regain momentum.
Detroit’s struggles have been fueled by a stalled offense and recent issues in goal, as John Gibson has lost three straight starts after a strong run earlier in the season. While Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond continue to lead the way offensively, depth scoring has largely vanished, putting pressure on the roster and possibly prompting front-office action.
Colorado, despite missing key players and dealing with defensive instability, continues to generate offense at a strong rate, though goals against remain a concern. With both teams facing flaws on opposite ends of the ice, the game shapes up as a pivotal test of whether Detroit can rediscover its identity against a dangerous Avalanche squad.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Kasper – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Finnie – Compher – Appleton
Soderblom – Rasmussen – van Riemsdyk
Johansson – Seider
Chiarot - Benard-Docker
Gustafsson – Hamonic
Gibson
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.