Red Wings Aim To Halt Three-Game Skid in Tough Road Test vs. Avalanche

The Detroit Red Wings are beginning to feel their momentum slow. Once the hottest team in the NHL, they now find themselves on a three-game losing streak and losing four of their last five games before heading into one of the most difficult road environments in the league: Colorado.
This trip marks the Red Wings’ first journey west and into the Rocky Mountains this season. They will be looking to bounce back from a 5–0 blowout loss to the Avalanche last Saturday on home ice. Detroit now has a chance to return the favor, though improving their recent road form will be key after posting two wins and two losses over their last four away games.
Colorado has also struggled recently, but Saturday’s win over Detroit may have helped halt an eight-game slump in which the Avalanche lost six of their previous eight contests. Both teams are eager for a victory, setting the stage for an exciting showdown in this marquee matchup.
The Red Wings are going through a noticeable shift in form. Their offense has slowed considerably during a five-game losing streak, and while the defense has tried to hold things together, cracks have begun to show.
Detroit’s once red-hot goaltender John Gibson has now lost three straight starts, with his most recent defeat coming against Colorado. In that game, he allowed four goals on 21 shots, making it his most deflating performance in recent weeks.
The hope is that the potential Vezina Trophy contender can steady himself and regain his rhythm, especially as the defense continues to adjust without Simon Edvinsson in the lineup. Offensively, the usual leaders remain Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, while Marco Kasper has surprisingly tied for third on the team in points over the skid with one goal and two assists.
The concern is how quickly the scoring has dried up as DeBrincat and Raymond have combined for seven goals during the five-game stretch, while the rest of the roster has contributed just five. Depth scoring has swung wildly this season, starting as a major weakness, turning into a strength during winning streaks, and now slipping once again.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Rookie Emmitt Finnie has gone 18 games without a goal, while second-line center Andrew Copp has failed to score in nine straight games after previously being on pace for a career year alongside Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane. Even Kane himself has been held without a goal in 11 consecutive games.
Detroit will need to rediscover its offensive identity sooner rather than later, especially against a Colorado team that demands near-perfection from its opponents.
Despite their recent struggles, the Avalanche have had little trouble generating offense, scoring 29 goals during an eight-game skid that still averages out to 3.22 goals per game. Their main issue has been on the defensive side, as the absence of key blueliner Devon Toews has forced constant changes to their pairings.
Those adjustments have not gone smoothly, with Colorado allowing 3.78 goals per game over that span, the fifth-worst mark in the NHL during that stretch. The Avalanche are also dealing with significant offensive absences, as captain Gabe Landeskog, Martin Necas, and Drew O’Connor are all sidelined heading into Monday.
If the Red Wings can rediscover their scoring touch and turn the game into a high-tempo shootout, they may be able to pull off a surprising victory.
Detroit: John Gibson (21-11-2 record, 2.68 GAA, .903 SV% | VS COL: 10-12-2 record, 2.59 GAA, .920 SV% in 26 games)
Colorado: MacKenzie Blackwood (15-4-1 record, 2.32 GAA, .914 SV% | VS DET: 4-2-0 record, 2.76 GAA, .902 SV% in seven games)
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.