Line Combinations: Red Wings at Jets

The Detroit Red Wings enter Saturday’s matchup as the NHL’s hottest team, posting an 18-5-3 record since early December and sitting just one point shy of the Atlantic Division lead. A year after similar praise surrounded the Winnipeg Jets, the roles have flipped: Winnipeg has endured an unexpected downturn this season.
Despite being tied for the third-worst record in the Western Conference at 20-23-7, the Jets have shown signs of life lately, collecting points in eight of their last ten games and improving offensively with 40 goals in their past 12 contests, suggesting Detroit may be facing them at their sharpest point of the year.
Detroit’s surge has been fueled by a deep, balanced offense led by Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, with a breakout second line of Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, and Andrew Copp providing major secondary scoring. Veterans like James van Riemsdyk have also chipped in significantly, keeping pressure on opponents throughout the lineup.
Winnipeg counters with a dangerous top line featuring Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, supported by lineup adjustments that add depth to their attack. In goal, the matchup features Detroit’s red-hot John Gibson against Winnipeg star Connor Hellebuyck, who has struggled recently. If Gibson outperforms the former Vezina winner, Detroit will be well-positioned to cap its strong run with another statement win.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Kasper – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Finnie – Compher – van Riemsdyk
Soderblom – Rasmussen – Appleton
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka
Johansson – Benard-Docker
Gibson
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.