Line Combinations: Red Wings at Jets

Jake Tye
1h
Red Wings chase win streak against surging Jets. Key line matchups and goaltending duel poised to decide this showdown.

The Detroit Red Wings enter Saturday’s matchup as the NHL’s hottest team, posting an 18-5-3 record since early December and sitting just one point shy of the Atlantic Division lead. A year after similar praise surrounded the Winnipeg Jets, the roles have flipped: Winnipeg has endured an unexpected downturn this season.

Despite being tied for the third-worst record in the Western Conference at 20-23-7, the Jets have shown signs of life lately, collecting points in eight of their last ten games and improving offensively with 40 goals in their past 12 contests, suggesting Detroit may be facing them at their sharpest point of the year.

Detroit’s surge has been fueled by a deep, balanced offense led by Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, with a breakout second line of Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, and Andrew Copp providing major secondary scoring. Veterans like James van Riemsdyk have also chipped in significantly, keeping pressure on opponents throughout the lineup.

Winnipeg counters with a dangerous top line featuring Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, supported by lineup adjustments that add depth to their attack. In goal, the matchup features Detroit’s red-hot John Gibson against Winnipeg star Connor Hellebuyck, who has struggled recently. If Gibson outperforms the former Vezina winner, Detroit will be well-positioned to cap its strong run with another statement win.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Minnesota (Thursday):

Kasper – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Finnie – Compher – van Riemsdyk

Soderblom – Rasmussen – Appleton

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

