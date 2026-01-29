Logo
Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Capitals cover image

Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Capitals

Jake Tye
3h
Jake Tye
3h
Updated at Jan 29, 2026, 17:35
Capitals' surprising decline meets Red Wings' ascendance. Kane nears record as Detroit battles for consistency against a potent Washington offense.

Last season the Washington Capitals surprised everyone by dominating the league, with multiple players having career breakouts and the team finishing far ahead in the standings. They ended the season with a 51-22-9 record, the second-best in the NHL. This year however, the Capitals have struggled and currently sit outside the playoff picture with a 25-22-7 record.

Meanwhile the Detroit Red Wings have taken the spotlight, performing in ways similar to Washington’s dominant season but with a younger roster that seems better positioned for long-term success. Despite their struggles Washington has still managed impressive wins against teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, and Tampa Bay Lightning, showing they cannot be underestimated.

Detroit could have a historic night with Patrick Kane just one point away from breaking Mike Modano’s record for most points by an American-born player. The Red Wings have been scraping by recently, winning only two regulation games in their last eight outings, while Washington has struggled with a 7-13-4 record over their last 24 games.

Detroit’s offense relies on both their top-six and contributions from the bottom lines, including James van Riemsdyk and other supporting forwards. Washington counters with Alex Ovechkin still scoring at a high level, Dylan Strome showing flashes, and Tom Wilson and rookie Justin Sourdif emerging as key offensive threats. The goaltending matchup will be marquee has John Gibson for Detroit will clash with Logan Thompson expected for Washington, each with solid but differing season performances against their opponent.

A surprising young Detroit squad faces a struggling Washington team. History looms as Patrick Kane chases a scoring record.
Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Minnesota (Thursday)

Kasper – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Finnie – Compher – van Riemsdyk

Soderblom – Rasmussen – Appleton

Benard-Docker – Seider

Sandin-Pellikka - Chiarot

Johansson – Hamonic

Gibson

