Red Hot Red Wings Clash With Ice Cold Capitals in High Stakes Clash

We know these units will produce but if they don't the bottom of the lineup outside of the recently hot James van Riemsdyk needs to find their spark. The third line is starting to make significant moves as rookie Emmitt Finnie has assists in two of his last three games, center J.T. Compher chipped in two goals during the Wings 5-1 rout over the Winnipeg Jets while van Riemsdyk has helped drive the offense for the unit with points in eight of his last 11 games, totaling four goals and eight assists for 12 points.