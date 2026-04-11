Line Combinations: Red Wings vs Devils

Red Wings face Devils in a do-or-die showdown. Patrick Kane ignites Detroit's playoff push as every shift counts.
The Detroit Red Wings are in a must-win situation and need victories in all three of their remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their challenge begins Saturday against the New Jersey Devils, where a loss could mean elimination.
With each passing game carrying greater urgency, Detroit is fighting to stay in contention but has not helped its cause lately, posting a 5-8-2 record over its last 15 outings. New Jersey has dropped four of its last six games but remains in relatively strong form, going 12-7-1 over its past 20.
Saturday marks the third and deciding matchup between the two teams this season, with each side having one win. Veteran forward Patrick Kane will be a key figure for Detroit, as he has built a reputation for stepping up in high pressure moments.
The 37-year-old has been red hot down the stretch, recording seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in his last 17 games. He will look to lead the Red Wings to a crucial win and keep their postseason chances alive.
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Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs New Jersey (Saturday)
Finnie – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Mazur – Compher – Perron
van Riemsdyk - Kasper - Shine
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Faulk
Johansson - Benard-Docker
Talbot
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