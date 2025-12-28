Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to rebound after a tough road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, a game in which they competed hard and received goals from Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen. Detroit now returns home for the second half of a back-to-back to face a familiar rival in the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are also coming off a high-scoring 7–5 win over Ottawa. Despite the loss, the Red Wings have remained hot overall, winning nine of their last 13 games, while Toronto enters the matchup having won two straight after an otherwise inconsistent stretch.

Lineup decisions and individual performances will play a key role Sunday. Detroit could see veterans James van Riemsdyk and potentially Patrick Kane return, while recent call-up John Leonard has impressed and Andrew Copp continues a strong stretch with 12 points in his last 12 games.

Toronto will rely on stars like Auston Matthews, who is coming off a three-point night, and William Nylander, who has hurt Detroit in recent meetings. With Detroit having won the first two matchups this season and both teams often producing high-scoring games, the rivalry sets up for another offensive contest, especially with Cam Talbot and Dennis Hildeby entering the game amid recent goaltending struggles.

Red Wings Aim For Rebound Against Rival Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings look to rebound after road loss when returning home to face division rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Toronto (Sunday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Leonard

Rasmussen – Compher – Appleton

Soderblom – Danielson – Kasper

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Talbot

