Red Wings Look To Stay Hot Against Slumping Golden Knights

The Detroit Red Wings responded in impressive fashion after a difficult road swing, earning a statement 4–2 victory over the Nashville Predators. The win came on the heels of a demanding trip to Raleigh to face the Carolina Hurricanes, widely regarded as one of the NHL’s strongest home teams.
Detroit now returns to the Motor City riding momentum, but another stern challenge awaits in the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas enters Wednesday’s matchup desperate to reverse its fortunes, having gone 4-8-2 over its past 14 games and carrying a three-game losing streak into the contest.
Vegas may once again be without captain Mark Stone, who is listed day-to-day. Stone was among the team’s hottest players prior to the Olympic break, and his absence has been noticeable as the Golden Knights have lacked their usual sharpness and offensive rhythm.
In his place, Pavel Dorofeyev has stepped up in a major way as the 24-year-old winger has quietly become one of the league’s most productive goal scorers, tallying 12 goals and three assists for 15 points over his last 16 games. Skating alongside elite playmaker Mitch Marner, Dorofeyev has thrived and will be a focal point for Detroit’s defensive game plan.
The biggest storyline, however, could unfold in between the pipes. Goaltender John Gibson exited Monday’s win in Nashville, and while head coach Todd McLellan initially indicated the veteran was fine, Detroit’s decision to recall top prospect Sebastian Cossa suggests there may still be some concern.
Cossa, one of hockey’s premier goaltending prospects, has been dominant in the AHL this season. The 23-year-old Hamilton native owns a 24-4-3 record, along with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 31 games. He was even included in an early projection for Team Canada’s 2030 Olympic roster. Cossa could make just his second NHL appearance Wednesday or serve as backup to Cam Talbot, who has struggled recently with only three wins in his last 12 outings.
Vegas is expected to counter with Adin Hill. The Golden Knights’ regular starter has endured a challenging campaign, posting a 5-4-3 record, a 3.46 goals-against average, and an .858 save percentage.
With both teams seeking stability in goal and momentum in the standings, Wednesday’s clash presents a pivotal opportunity for Detroit to continue its surge and for Vegas to halt its slide.
Detroit: Cam Talbot Expected (Season: 12-8-4 record, 3.04 GAA, .891 SV% | VS VGK: 8-9-3 record, 3.22 GAA, .901 SV% in 21 games)
Vegas: Adin Hill Expected (Season: 5-4-3 record, 3.46 GAA, .858 SV% | VS DET: 4-1-0 record, 2.64 GAA, .895 SV% in six games)
