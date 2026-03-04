Red Wings Look To Stay Hot Against Slumping Golden Knights

Cossa, one of hockey’s premier goaltending prospects, has been dominant in the AHL this season. The 23-year-old Hamilton native owns a 24-4-3 record, along with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 31 games. He was even included in an early projection for Team Canada’s 2030 Olympic roster. Cossa could make just his second NHL appearance Wednesday or serve as backup to Cam Talbot, who has struggled recently with only three wins in his last 12 outings.