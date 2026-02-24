Projecting Team Canada's 2030 Olympic Men's Hockey Roster

In goal, Logan Thompson earned a start in these Olympics ahead of veteran backup Darcy Kuemper, a move that may have been as much about the future as the present. By giving Thompson valuable experience on the Olympic stage, Team Canada could be preparing him for a larger role in 2030, when he will be 32 and likely still in his prime. He projects as a strong candidate to claim the starting job, unless a rising young netminder emerges over the next four years and forces his way into the crease.