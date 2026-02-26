Red Wings Return From Olympic Break With Divisional Clash vs. Senators

The Detroit Red Wings return to action Thursday with a trip to Ottawa to face the Ottawa Senators. It will be Detroit’s first game since the start of the month, and the timing of the break may have been ideal. The Red Wings entered the pause struggling, losing five of their previous seven games. Now they have an opportunity to regroup, refocus, and prepare for a critical final stretch with 24 games remaining.
The playoff picture has tightened after Buffalo edged out the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Wednesday, moving the Sabres into third place in the Atlantic Division. That result pushed Detroit into the first wild card spot, just five points ahead of teams trying to climb back into contention. With little margin for error, every game carries weight, beginning with a difficult matchup on Thursday.
Ottawa sits just outside the playoff race but gained momentum before the break, winning five of its last six games. The Senators are only six points out of a wild card position and will be motivated to secure two points on home ice.
Both teams welcome back players who competed in the Olympics, and neither club played Wednesday, giving them an extra day of practice. That added time is valuable for Detroit’s returning stars, including Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and captain Dylan Larkin, as they reacclimate to team systems.
Depth could be especially important in this contest as Detroit struggled offensively before the break, scoring just seven goals over its final five games, the lowest total in the league during that span. With Larkin and Raymond adjusting after travel and time zone changes, the lineup will need contributions from multiple sources.
Veteran Patrick Kane is one player fans hope can spark the offense. He enters the game without a point in three straight contests and is in the midst of a 13-game goal drought. Another key figure is Emmitt Finnie, who has recorded two assists and no goals in his last 20 games since returning from the Christmas break. A resurgence from him would provide a welcome boost.
There have been encouraging signs elsewhere as well with Marco Kasper appearing to have found his rhythm after a slow start, posting seven points in his last ten games. With experience gained against elite competition during the Olympic break, there is hope that momentum from Larkin and Raymond can translate it to Kasper and others. Players like Axel Sandin-Pellikka, James van Riemsdyk, and J. T. Compher are also aiming to get back on the scoresheet as Detroit begins its push toward the postseason.
Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson, who captured gold alongside Larkin for Team USA, will be in the lineup Thursday for a red hot Ottawa offense. The Senators were red hot heading into the break, scoring 48 goals over their final 12 games, an average of 4.00 goals per game that ranked among the league’s best during that stretch.
One of the Olympic tournament’s breakout performers was Ottawa's Tim Stutzle, who starred for Germany and showcased his dynamic scoring touch. For Detroit, a strong defensive effort will be essential to keep the game under control early and set the tone for a pivotal stretch run.
Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 22-12-2 record, 2.62 GAA, .904 SV% | VS OTT: 6-3-2 record, 2.20 GAA, .926 SV% in 11 games)
Ottawa: Linus Ullmark (Season: 16-8-5 record, 2.86 GAA, .883 SV% | VS DET: 9-2-2 record, 2.13 GAA, .934 SV% in 13 games)
