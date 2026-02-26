Red Wings Return From Olympic Break With Divisional Clash vs. Senators

There have been encouraging signs elsewhere as well with Marco Kasper appearing to have found his rhythm after a slow start, posting seven points in his last ten games. With experience gained against elite competition during the Olympic break, there is hope that momentum from Larkin and Raymond can translate it to Kasper and others. Players like Axel Sandin-Pellikka, James van Riemsdyk, and J. T. Compher are also aiming to get back on the scoresheet as Detroit begins its push toward the postseason.