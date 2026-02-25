Early 2030 Olympic Projections Have Red Wings’ Prospect Making Team Canada Roster

As the hockey world shifts its focus away from the Olympics and back to NHL action Wednesday night, attention in some circles has already begun drifting toward the 2030 Winter Olympics.
The early storylines are compelling as Team USA will aim to defend its Olympic crown, Team Canada will attempt to reestablish its dominance on the global stage and Russia could potentially return to international competition. Not to mention, Sweden and Czechia hope to climb back onto the podium.
Even with five years to go, speculation surrounding future rosters has already begun and one early projection has caught the attention of Red Wings fans.
With Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington and American netminder Connor Hellebuyck both set to be 36 years old by 2030, a transition in net could be coming for two of hockey’s powerhouses. In a recent projection by The Hockey News, Detroit prospect Sebastian Cossa was listed as Canada’s projected third goaltender for the 2030 Games.
The case for Cossa makes sense as the 23-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most highly touted goaltending prospects in the sport. By 2030, he would be entering what are traditionally considered prime years for a netminder and if his development continues on its current path, he could be firmly established at the NHL level by then.
Having John Gibson as your mentor worked out quite well for Anahiem's Lukas Dostal and the same can apply for Cossa when he likely makes the jump to the Red Wings roster next season. With Gibson’s contract timeline potentially aligning with Cossa’s emergence, the transition could happen naturally over the next few years.
Should Cossa eventually take full control of the crease, he would do so with elite young talent in front of him. Defensemen Moritz Seider and Axel Sandin-Pellikka both appear to be foundational pieces on Detroit’s blue line for years to come, giving Cossa the type of support structure that can continue to elevate a goaltender’s trajectory.
By the time the Olympic flame is lit in the French Alps, Cossa could already have two full seasons as an NHL starter under his belt and if his development continues as expected, Detroit fans may not just be watching one of their own on hockey’s biggest international stage. They could be watching one of Canada’s next premier goaltenders.
